Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 6 episode 14: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The current season of Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM), as fans have noted, is serving goals for the Real Housewives franchise. The season, which premiered in November, is inching closer to its finale, with episode 14 releasing on January 31.

In the previous episode, the Bravo show saw the ladies arriving in Mexico City on a trip planned by Alexia. The upcoming episode is more anticipated than most, as it will see the ladies taking over Mexico.

Episode 14 is set to air on Bravo, on Wednesday at 9 pm ET, and can be streamed on FuboTV, Hulu, Sling, and DirecTV, on demand. According to the teaser, the episode will cover the ladies visiting famous Mexican sites, like the Virgin of Guadalupe and riding on a gondola, and keeping the RHOM name shining by engaging in their usual tiffs.

The RHOM season 6 episode 14 can be caught on Bravo and streaming platforms

Like all its other shows, Bravo airs RHOM's latest episodes throughout the week, so fans who are likely to miss its airing at 9 pm on Wednesday can catch it at other times. The below table shows the times and dates of episode 14's recast on Bravo.

Date Day Time February 1 Thursday 2 am February 5 Monday 2:30 am

Apart from these, FuboTV and Hulu have a 30-day free trial, which can be redeemed by its new users. Meanwhile, Sling has a 15-day free trial, and DirecTV has a 5-day free trial for their new subscribers as well. Owing to the show's wide streaming, it is easy to find a service that enables viewers to watch the show for free.

What to expect from episode 14 of season 6 of RHOM?

The teaser shows that Nicole finally arrived, although a day later than the rest of the ladies did in episode 13. She even got a debrief about the previous day from Julia. The two spoke about Larsa's voice note, which asked Nicole to be thankful for missing out on dinner the previous night.

Julia, who is married to Martina Navratilova, also complained about the food. The ladies then got ready for church and assembled in the lobby. Julia said it was a huge day for her as she hadn't gone to church since the death of her son Maximillian.

The episode then flashes back to two years ago, when Julia opened up about her son's death. In a confessional, she says she wants to keep herself out of it, and just be there for her friends.

The ladies plopped themselves into two black Mercedes vans, except Adriana, who chose to rest at the hotel because she was gearing up for her big performance the following day. In the van, Lisa cries about missing her children, who are embroiled in a custody battle with her ex-husband Lenny.

At the church, the ladies are all seen getting emotional and crying, as they kneel to the Virgin Mary. The beauty of RHOM is such that differences don't matter when the ladies have to come together in the time of crisis.

The upcoming episode is expected to show Lisa's developments in Lenny's court case. It will also show a gondola ride turning violent, as a pre-prep for a spicy finale.

Real Housewives of Miami or RHOM is a hugely successful take on the affluent ladies of Miami. The RH franchise started with Real Housewives of Orange County and now has more than 27 spin-offs under its belt.