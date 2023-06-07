Red Lobster Crabfest: Available dishes, and everything to know about the much-awaited celebrations 

After four years, American seafood restaurant chain Red Lobster has returned with its summer Crabfest. The festival, which began on June 5, is a limited-time event at the restaurant where guests will be offered exclusive food items and special deals. The highlight of the event will be the ritual shellfish - crab.

The restaurant updated its menu for the summer and included a wide array of crab-centric dishes for guests to choose from. Despite the concern regarding crab supply this year, customers can order up to a full pound of Bairdi or steamed snow crab legs.

The dish can be customized with any of the three brand-new flavorful sauces: Lemon Pepper, Honey Sriracha, or Roasted Garlic Butter. These crab-centric meals will be served with potatoes, one more choice of side, and Red Lobster’s signature Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Other items and special offers on Red Lobster's Crabfest menu

Apart from snow crab legs and the assortment of sauces, the seafood restaurant is also introducing several new items on its menu to kick off Crabfest this year.

For surf and turf fans, the restaurant has a brand new entree on its exclusive menu: Crab & Oscar-Topped Sirloin. The dish features a half-pound of snow crab and a seven-ounce sirloin steak, which would be topped with lump crab tossed in garlic cream sauce. It also comes with a choice of two sides.

The seafood chain has also added new appetizers and desserts to add more flavors to the celebration. The exclusive appetizer includes Crabby Cheese Fries, which are seasoned french fries served with two toppings: Red Lobster’s cheese sauce and lump crab tossed in garlic cream.

The Strawberry Cheesecake is basically the restaurant’s vanilla bean cheesecake served with fresh strawberry topping along with whipped cream.

In their beverage menu as well, they have added some fruity and refreshing cocktails to beat the summertime heat. They launched a selection of seasonal beverages, including Ruby Mule. Its prime tonics are Deep Eddy’s Grapefruit Vodka and Q Mixers’ Ginger Beer. Added to it is a hint of raspberry.

Another Crabfest-exclusive cocktail is the Watermelon Martini, which features a seasonal twist of fresh mint with the classic New Amsterdam Gin. This drink is available every day during the Crabfest for $5.

Patty Trevino, the Chief Marketing Officer of the fine dining restaurant chain, said:

“We’re thrilled to welcome back Crabfest after four years and to celebrate, we’re adding a flavor twist that’s sure to have guests cracking into crab like never before. We’ve created a menu that gives guests the opportunity to experience Crabfest their way – from choosing from a variety of flavor options to offering delicious appetizer and dessert choices, and of course refreshing summertime sips, it’s the perfect way to kickstart the summer season.”

Customers can also earn points for dining at the restaurant. The points can also be earned on delivery and To Go orders. Guests must sign up for the restaurant’s free loyalty program called “MY RED LOBSTER REWARDS℠.” These offers are available at restaurant locations in the United States participating in the Crabfest.

The Crabfest-exclusive menu and offers will be there for customers for a limited time. Red Lobster is yet to announce when the fest will end.

