Red Robin’s Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake: ingredients, calories, price, and all you need to know

With the introduction of the new Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake at participating locations, Red Robin is getting ready for spring early this year.

The Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake is made with creamy vanilla soft serve, milk, strawberries, and cupcake flavor, and is topped with whipped cream and a strawberry-glazed Doh! Ring.

Prices may vary, but the Strawberry Shortcake Milkshake, which contains approximately 1080 calories per serving, costs $6.49.

Aside from the new milkshake flavor, participating Red Robin restaurants are also releasing the new Spiked Strawberry Shortcake for guests who are 21 and older.

Tito's Handmade Vodka is mixed with strawberries, pineapple juice, and cupcake flavor, then topped with whipped cream and a cherry in the Spiked Strawberry Shortcake.

Back in December 2022, Red Robin Introduced New Oreo Peppermint Crunch Milkshake for the Holiday Season

The restaurant rang in the holiday season with the introduction of an all-new sippable festive treat, the Oreo Peppermint Crunch Milkshake.

The new milkshake combines creamy vanilla soft serve with milk, peppermint bits, and Oreo cookie crumbs before being topped with whipped cream, more Oreo cookies, and peppermint. It costs $6.49 in some locations, though prices can vary.

Here is a rundown of the nutritional values added to the milkshake:

1150 calories

420 calories from fat

47 grams of fat

310 milligrams of sodium

205 grams of carbs

128 grams of sugar

26 grams of protein

The Oreo Peppermint Crunch Milkshake was made available at participating Red Robin stores nationally for a limited period during the 2022 holiday season.

If milkshakes aren't your thing, Red Robin's dessert menu also features customer favorites like the Mountain High Mudd Pie, made up of a mountain of chocolate and vanilla ice cream layered with Oreo cookies, fudge, caramel, and whipped cream.

The Cinnamon Sugar Doh! Rings are croissant-style donut rings dipped in cinnamon and sugar and served with caramel and fudge, as well as other more conventional cookie and cake options.

A cake version of the company's popular Freckled Lemonade was recently created by layering lemon cake with white-chocolate-flecked lemon mousse and finishing it with lemon curd and strawberry puree.

In brief about Red Robin restaurants

It is a chain of casual dining restaurants that was established in 1969 with a focus on providing a creative selection of premium Gourmet Burgers in a welcoming environment for families.

Our B.U.R.G.E.R. ideals serve as the foundation of Red Robin culture.

B -Bottomless Fun

-Bottomless Fun U -Unwavering Integrity

-Unwavering Integrity R -Relentless Focus on Improvement

-Relentless Focus on Improvement G -Genuine Spirit of Service

-Genuine Spirit of Service E -Extraordinary People

-Extraordinary People R-Recognized Burger Authority

Every choice they make, from making mouthwatering Gourmet Burgers to picking new restaurant locations, is based on these ideals.

