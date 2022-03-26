Red Velvet's extravagant set for 'Feel My Rhythm' dance performance video leaves fans in awe

World-famous K-pop girl group Red Velvet recently made their much-awaited comeback with the release of their latest mini-album, The Reve Festival: Feel My Rhythm. The group’s album has been the talk of the town for its exciting and unique ballerina concept.

The group’s recent dance performance video for the title track, Feel My Rhythm, has created ripples on the internet for its magical and bright film set. The girls twirled and showcased their powerful dance moves in the beautifully designed set.

Red Velvet's enchanting ballroom set for Feel My Rhythm dance performance video

The K-pop girl group dropped their dance performance video for the title track Feel My Rhythm on March 23, 2022. At the beginning of the video, the girls are seen standing in various ballerina poses, humming to the tune of Bach’s Air On G String with a refined string song that eventually mixes with an intense trap beat.

In the dance performance video, each group member was styled in shimmering black, white and gold colored costumes with crystal embellishments stitched onto their puffy dresses. The girls wore knee-length black leather boots and finished off their looks with chic glittering accessories on their heads.

Each member was given a unique and exquisite hairstyle to match their costumes. From beach-wave curls to tightly secured braids and buns, the girls pulled off their distinctive looks.

The K-pop girl group’s dance performance was set in a grand Victorian-style ballroom which perfectly fits the magical ballerina concept of the girl group’s album. The high-ceilinged ballroom was decorated with red curtains and large candle stands.

The album features a total of six songs which will showcase the unique talents and skills of each group member. The physical albums have been divided into two versions, the ReVe version and the Oregel version, both containing different Red Velvet-themed merchandise.

