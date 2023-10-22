Redditors attempt to crack the origin of 'Pulling an all-nighter, ordering Chinese food' cliche in movies

In the world of Redditors who love filmmaking, certain tropes and clichés have become hallmarks of cinematic storytelling. These clichés effortlessly convey complex scenarios or emotions to the audience. One of these clichés that frequently grace the screens is the portrayal of characters pulling an all-nighter and deciding to order Chinese food as they go about their high-stress endeavors.

However, viewers often wonder about the origins and the reasons behind this iconic trope. From the distinct visual appeal of Chinese takeout containers to the sociocultural factors that influenced its prominence, this article will look at why this cliché continues to captivate and resonate with the audience.

It will explore the origins and implications of "pulling an all-nighter and ordering Chinese food" in the realm of Hollywood cinema, through Redditors' comments on the subreddit r/movies.

Redditors say the Chinese takeout box has become a well-known prop

Redditors who have often noted this phenomenon said that they believe that the prop of the Chinese takeout container conveys a particular message. According to them, it shows that the characters are too busy to go home for a proper meal. They said that a box of pizza might also serve this purpose, however, they thought that a stack or stacks of pizza boxes don't have the same visual impact on-screen.

Some other Redditors believed that this trope might have generational roots. They said that up until the 1990s, when movies first started featuring these scenes, late-night food options were rather limited. When characters needed a meal while burning the midnight oil, they either headed to a greasy spoon diner or opted to order Chinese takeout. They preferred Chinese takeout as they could eat it at their desks while finishing up their work.

Chinese food, for various social and cultural reasons, emerged as the quintessential late-night food in many urban areas. Before the proliferation of late-night delivery services, Chinese restaurants held a unique position. They often remained open late, offering a convenient option for those working or burning the midnight oil.

Even by the 1980s, while a few other restaurants began to offer delivery services, it did not necessarily mean they extended their operating hours into the late night. Gas stations used to close before midnight in many places, and it wasn't until the late 1980s or early 1990s that some 7-Eleven stores adopted a 24-hour format.

The situation was somewhat similar in major urban spaces. Late-night food options were limited, making Chinese takeout or delivery and, to some extent, pizza, the primary choices for those working late or looking for a convenient meal option.

Examples of the all-nighter and Chinese takeout trope in Hollywood

This Hollywood trope has manifested in numerous films and television shows. One classic example can be found in the television series Law & Order. It has multiple scenes where detectives and lawyers are working late and often have Chinese takeout containers. This portrayal, as per Redditors, likely resonates with the reality of legal professionals working late in New York City, where the courts and the District Attorney's office in Manhattan are near Chinatown.

Another example can be found in the film Die Hard. In this action-packed movie, John McClane, portrayed by Bruce Willis, orders Chinese food as he navigates a terrorist takeover. It's an iconic moment that underscores the familiar connection between intense, high-pressure situations and the quintessential Chinese takeout meal.

Final thoughts

The prevalence of this Hollywood cliché emphasizes not only its visual appeal but also its cultural and historical significance. It's a testament to how the simplicity of a Chinese takeout container has become deeply ingrained in cinematic storytelling that Redditors love to discuss.

Whether it's lawyers poring over case files or an action hero battling terrorists, the late-night Chinese food order has become an enduring symbol of cinematic intensity.