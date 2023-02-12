Reebok x Madewell sneaker collaboration: Where to buy, price, release date, and more explored

Reebok, the Boston, Massachusetts-based athleisure and footwear brand has collaborated with the J.Crew sister label Madewell to launch a brand new makeover upon their iconic Club C Revenge sneaker.

The duo have created a timeless and neutral makeover upon the sneaker model. The collaborative sneaker pair was released on the official e-commerce site of Madwell exclusively on Friday, February 10, 2023. The pair can be availed via Madewell in unisex sizes.

More about the newly released Reebok x Madewell Club C Revenge sneaker collaboration

The newly released Reebok x Madewell Club C Revenge sneaker collaboration was given a timeless and neutral makeover (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reebok is famous for its collaboration with many labels. For neutral makeovers of its shoes, Canadian creative studio JJJJound is their most frequent and followed collaborative partner. Youthful J.Crew's sibling label Madewell now joins their catalogue with a memorable shoe. The duo's collab is neutral yet classic and is reminiscent of the usual JJJJound x Reebok collabs.

The latest collab with Madewell features classic hues of beige that presents an attractive yet timeless look. The official Madewell site introduces the collaborative take,

"Named after a speedy African antelope, Reebok® was founded in 1958 by British brothers Joe and Jeff Foster. Exclusive to us, these classic leather tennis sneakers have a padded terry-lined tongue, cushy insole and perforated toe box."

The collaboration was announced by the Boston, Massachusetts-based label via an official press release on Friday, February 10, 2023,

"To celebrate both brands’ commitment to craftsmanship and timeless design, Madewell added a unique spin on Reebok’s best-selling silhouette, The Club C Revenge. Designed in a neutral colorway, the sneaker highlights both brands' shared love for a modern-minimalist aesthetic that you can wear every day."

The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material. The official color scheme of the shoe is "Soft Ecru / Chalk." The base and leather underlay comes clad in Soft Ecru hue, which can be seen accentuated upon the perforated toeboxes, tongues, collar lining, "REEBOK" branded heel tabs, and lacing system. The official Boston-based label's site introduces the Club C Revenge sneaker model,

"Clean, minimalist design for the win. These shoes show off an '80s-inspired tennis-themed aesthetic with contrast side stripes. The upper is made of supple leather for a soft, flexible feel. An abrasion-resistant outsole provides long-lasting durability."

The Soft Ecru hue contrasts with Chalk-hued leather panel overlays, which are placed upon the medial and lateral panels, plain cotton laces, mudguards, branding details on heel tabs, midsoles, and rubber outsoles.

The padded terry lined tongues feature the "Classic C" branding debossed upon it. The padded EVA foam sockliners give a lightweight comfort and come clad in a "Chalk" hue. The rubber soles of the shoes have high-abrasion that adds durability and responsiveness.

The collaborative Club C Revenge in "Soft Ecru / Chalk" hue can be availed exclusively on the official e-commerce site of Madewell at a retail price of $80 in unisex sizes.

Alongside the Club C Revenge, the site also launched a brand-new makeover upon the Classic Legacy AZ sneaker, which comes clad in a "Chalk/Alabaster/Modern Beige" color scheme and retails at $90.

