Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 6 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The 6th episode of Reservation Dogs season 3 is expected to air on Hulu on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The drama series centers around four teenagers in Oklahoma who commit crimes and fight amongst each other as they look to move to California, far from the suburbs.

The ongoing third season has been receiving highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who've praised its overall tone, performances by the cast, and writing, among other things. The show stars Devery Jacobs in one of the key roles along with many others essaying major supporting characters. Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi are the creators of the show.

Disclaimer: This article contains a spoiler from the 5th episode of the series.

Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 6 release timings for different time zones

The expected standard release time on Hulu for Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 6 is 12 am ET/9 pm PT. However, the timings may vary as per the various countries' time zones. Check out the different release timings below:

United Kingdom: 5 am BST on August 30, 2023

South Korea: 1 pm KST on August 30, 2023

India: 9.30 am IST on August 30, 2023

Brazil: 1 am BRT on August 30, 2023

Australia: 2 pm AEST on August 30, 2023

Japan: 1 pm JST on August 30, 2023

A quick recap and what to expect from Reservation Dogs season 3 episode 6

The previous episode of Reservation Dogs season 3, titled House Made of Bongs, depicted the return of Maximus. Viewers also got to learn more about Okern's past from Maximu's point of view. Maximus decided not to return home for the summer vacation and stayed back. Things also got more intense and complicated between him, Mabel and Fixico.

Based on the last episode, fans can expect the show to continue to focus on the teenagers' numerous conflicts. It'll be interesting to see if their friendship remains going forward or whether they'd end up fighting with each other as they all seem to be heading towards different directions in life.

A quick look at Reservation Dogs plot and cast

Reservation Dogs focuses on a group of indigenous teenagers who indugle in various criminal activities as they look to move from the mundane suburbs of Oklahoma to California. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series:

''Following the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California.''

The synopsis further reads,

''To succeed, they will have to save enough money, outmaneuver the methheads at the junkyard on the edge of town and survive a turf war against a much tougher rival gang. This first-of-its-kind creative team tells a story that resonates with them and their lived experiences -- and invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.''

The show features a highly talented cast that includes the likes of Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Zahn McClarnon, and many others. The series has received highly positive reviews from fans and critics, with praise mainly directed towards the writing, performances, and gripping storyline, among other things.

Don't forget to catch the latest episode of Reservation Dogs season 3 on Hulu on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.