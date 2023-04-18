Return to Amish season 7 episode 6 release date, air time, and plot

Return to Amish season 7 is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, the cast gets ready to celebrate Fannie’s birthday. However, she’s not too happy with how things are shaping up. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Daniel brings home an English girl, and Fannie is heartbroken; Ada makes a sudden announcement that she's leaving; Johnny's fear about partying at the house leads to a blowout physical fight between himself and Ray."

Tune in on Tuesday, April 18, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Return to Amish season 7.

The upcoming episode of Return to Amish season 7 will see the cast go rollerskating

In the upcoming segment of Return to Amish season 7, the cast of the TLC show will be seen going rollerskating to celebrate Fannie’s birthday.

In a promo clip uploaded to social media, Fannie states that it's her birthday, but it hasn’t been a great day so far. Jeremiah explains in a confessional that some Amish communities are allowed to rollerskate and adds that many people have huge lots where people from the community usually skate.

Sabrina states that while most Amish people love to rollerskate, they’ve never seen a rink as big as the one the cast is seen skating at. Kenneth says in a confessional:

"Growing up, we would always in the winter nights, if we had nothing to do, we would be rollerskating around the basement."

Fannie adds that rollerskating is banned in her community since it makes “getting around too easy” and “convenient.” She starts to narrate a tale from her childhood when the Return to Amish newcomer used to have rollerskates. She mentions that she was supposed to throw them out, and she did so for “like two seconds” before fetching them back. She states:

"We would all just do some rollerskating. When mother would come home she would like ‘I thought I told you to throw those rollerskates out.”

Johnny shares that they would often skate up and down the road, but being able to visit an actual rollerskating rink, with all the lights and the “beautiful background” is amazing.

Meanwhile, Ada tells Jeremiah how happy Fannie looks and Daniel asks her how many times she’s been on the rink so far. The mother figure tells him that she hasn’t, and he insists that she join the other Return to Amish cast members as well. She agrees reluctantly but tells him that she doesn’t want to break her ankle, adding:

"I’ll fall on my a**"

He tells her to join them for one round, and the latter questions about what happens if she likes it the first time around. Daniel responds to this comment by telling her that she can go again and that “it’s game on.”

The Return to Amish season 7 cast member states in his confessional that Ada has been missing Maureen a lot since she left and has been feeling down. He adds that he won’t let her sit around and mop and tells Ada that she’s the only girl who will say no to him and proceeds to call her stubborn.

