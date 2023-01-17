Reza Farahan x Kyle Richards feud: Traitors star reacts to RHOBH cast member’s snarky comment

Traitors star Reza Farahan clapped back at RHOBH Kyle Richards' comments following his claims that she was the most overrated housewife in the franchise.

During his appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (WWHL) on Sunday, January 16, 2022, he answered a question that landed him in hot water. Andy asked Reza who the most overrated housewife in all the Housewives franchises was. While the latter intially said that the revelation could get him into trouble, he eventually decided to go say Kyle Richards.

The Traitors star noted that his answer came primarily because he wanted Lisa Vanderpump on the show. Vanderpump left RHOBH during season 9 after feuding with Kyle.

Reza said that he wanted Lisa to come back as he wanted to know what was going on in her life.

After the WWHL episode aired, a feud broke out between Reza and Kyle on social media.

RHOBH's Kyle Richards and The Traitors' Reza Farahan feud on social media following Reza's WWHL appearance

Reza's comments about Kyle Richards being the most overrated housewife and his reasoning behind it didn't sit well with the RHOBH star. She took to the comments section of an Instagram post of the video made by a fan account to say:

“Wasn’t his show cancelled? And wasn’t he the first one voted off on Traitors? I can’t even be offended.”

Kyle's fellow RHOBH co-star Dorit Kemsley also sided with her by applauding in the comments section.

Reza Farahan was previously seen on the popular Bravo series Shahs of Sunset. The show was eventually canceled after nine seasons following the arrest of cast member Mike Shouhed on account of domestic violence. Production sources allegedly claimed that the series had run its course and was thus pulled off air.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Reality Checked in July 2022, Reza opened up about the series not having a tenth season. He said that he didn't know how tough it was going to be and that he was a "zombie" for nearly three weeks. He added that it was a very hard time for him as he'd had a flow chart of his ratings and was prepared to ask for a raise.

However, Reza noted:

“I was thinking we’d be having a ‘can we talk about my raise’ convo, and then it was like, ‘Oh, yeah, sorry. I had all my confessional looks lined up. So many of them.'”

He was then seen on the recent Peacock reality series The Traitors. However, he was eventually the first member to be eliminated by traitors Cirie Fields (Survivor), Cody Calafiore (Big Brother) and civilian contestant Christian De La Torre.

The shade that Kyle Richards threw at Reza didn't really sit well with him and he responded to her comment in another post about her statement. For his part, the Shahs of Sunset star also threw shade at the RHOBH star and hinted at her tumultuous relationship with her sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton.

He said that his first show was canceled and he was the first one to be eliminated on The Traitors, but his siblings and cast mates still take his calls. Reza asked how Kyle's sisters Kim and Kathy were.

Kyle is getting ready for what looks like a fresh RHOBH installment. Season 13 of the hit Bravo series has already seen the exit of newcomer Diana Jenkins and the OG housewife Lisa Rinna. Viewers will have to tune in to see what storylines are in store for the upcoming season.

The RHOBH star has not yet commented on Reza's recent clapback.

Poll : 0 votes