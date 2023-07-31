RHOA episode 12: Drew and Marlo get into an argument over phone recordings, taunt each other over their past

The ongoing Drew-LaToya ki*s drama escalated on RHOA season 15 episode 12 as Marlo sent the phone recording of Drew denying the allegations to LaToya. This is in contrast to the latter's statement, who even confessed on the reunion that the two did indeed k*ss. Drew was shocked with Marlo recording the entire incident and confronted the latter in front of everybody.

Sheree could not understand why Drew was so upset, given that they were on a reality show where things were recorded everyday. Drew asked Marlo why she was so invested in her life, even though everybody was recording, and even threatened to flip the table. Marlo, however, did not react harshly when Drew taunted her for her hair but got angry when Drew called her "obsessed."

The ladies' fight escalated furthur, and Marlo called out Drew over not paying taxes and the latter taunted Marlo for her drug tests.

Marlo apologized to Drew for bringing up her husband in the fight on RHOA episode 12

When Marlo asked Drew about her unpaid $30,000 taxes, Drew retorted by asking her if she had paid hers. Marlo then remarked that she can google it, given that her husband Ralph worked in technology. This did not bode well with Drew, who immediately contacted Ralph about it, and he texted Marlo personally, asking her not to bring her name to her mouth.

He also added,

"I’m disappointed because I thought we were cool and I’ve been nothing but nice to you. I forgave you for the disrespectful things you said about me last year and now it’s getting old."

Marlo did not want to fight about the same, so she apologized to Drew, who said that she did not want anyone to say anything bad about her husband. Others did not agree with her as they felt that Marlo did not say anything bad about Ralph. This is not the first time that Drew has caused a scene after being accused of kis*ing LaToya.

She also fought with Kandi, who did not want to be called a liar, for mentioning the incident. After this, Kandi decided to leave Portugal.

What happened on RHOA season 15 episode 12?

Bravo's description of the episode titled S*x, Lies and Video-Phones reads,

"Kandi heads home early from Portugal, leaving the fallout from her argument with Drew behind. After a visit to a healing sound bath, old wounds reopen and threaten to derail Sheree's trip. Marlo gets into hot water after sharing private videos."

This week on RHOA, Kandi and Drew got into a disagreement after the latter denied ever ki*sing LaToya. Marlo and Sheree also warned Courtney to be careful of Drew, so she is still a bit standoffish.

Monyetta warned Drew that Shree, Sanya, and Marlo were “colluding” with Courtney, and the latter did not like it. Kenya also agreed with Monyetta, making Courtney angry as she was not been present in the room. This led to an intense argument in front of the RHOA cameras, where Courtney said that Kenya fell down in front of the hotel because of her karma.

Kenya got very angry because of this and called her out for not having any empathy, given that she seriously hurt her back and had to spend one night in the hospital. Kenya also told Drew that Courtney was a snake so the latter needs to watch out her back. Sheree was angry that the cast was not getting along after an amazing sound bath, so she walked away from the table.

Bravo airs new episodes of RHOA every Sunday at 8 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the network's website and Peacock application.