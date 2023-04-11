RHONJ season 13 episode 10 release date, air time, and plot

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 is all set to air a brand new episode on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It will document the cast members embarking on their trip to Ireland and creating fun memories together. While a few ladies will try to resolve their impending issues, it could also cause more conflicts and confrontations.

Episode 10 of RHONJ will see the ladies having fun as they prepare for their Ireland trip. But with constant issues looming over their heads, viewers will witness brewing tensions between the cast members. The drama is only beginning and will see intense moments as they try to sort their dynamics out. Fans will have to wait and find out how it all pans out.

The hit Bravo series has received its fair share of love and criticism over the past few years. Season 13 of the show marked the return of OG Housewives Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Cataniam and Margaret Josephs.

They were accompanied by newcomers Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral. Former cast member Jackie Goldschneider returned to the series as a "friend" alongside newbie Jennifer Fressler.

This week's episode of RHONJ will see the ladies take a trip to Ireland

The upcoming episode of RHONJ will see the ladies embarking on the adventure of a lifetime. To celebrate Teresa Giudice's bachelorette party, the cast members will be seen going to Ireland. But what would seem like a fun idea will soon turn dramatic in the coming weeks.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled The Italian Invasion, reads:

"Before the Ireland excursion begins, Melissa hosts a Boujie Kidz pop-up for Danielle; Paul's family gives Dolores advice on how to handle drama in the Emerald Isle; once they've crossed the pond, Teresa's bachelorette party begins."

A few preview clips from the upcoming RHONJ episode teased what fans can expect. Melissa Gorga was seen hosting a kids pop-up store for newcomer Danielle Cabral. The duo were seen vouching for kids' clothes from Danielle's new e-commerce venture, Boujie Kidz.

Jennifer Aydin joined the fellow housewives and took Melissa aside to discuss her dynamics with Teresa Giudice. She suggested that Melissa could still change her mind and attend her sister-in-law's wedding as a bridesmaid. However, Melissa was firm on her original decision of not accepting the invitation.

The conversation between the RHONJ ladies soon shifted to Danielle's feud with fellow newcomer Rachel Fuda in the previous week's episode. The duo got into an argument when the former accused her co-star of twisting her words to Margaret.

Claiming that she was "distraught." Danielle said:

"Instead of making the situation better, she continued to go at me and dig at me. She threw me under the bus and I didn't throw anybody under the bus. What I saw that day, I saw a rat that took everything I said, spun it, tried to dig me in a hole and screw my relationship with Margaret."

Melissa was concerned about Danielle calling her fellow RHONJ newcomer a "rat," and explained that it was a term used to refer to the "lowest of the low."

Meanwhile, Dolores Catania revealed that she spent Valentine's Day with boyfriend Paul Connell in Ireland and even met his family. She was excited to play tour guide for her friends and had booked a castle for the ladies to stay in.

Season 13 of RHONJ is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the cast will be seen getting into more complicated dynamics. Viewers will have to wait and see how it unfolds.

Don't forget to tune in to the brand new episode this week on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

