RHONJ season 13 episode 6 release date, air time, and plot

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 is all set to air a brand new episode on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

It will document the cast members spending quality time with each other and navigating their issues. These issues might lead to many conflicts, rumors, and confrontations throughout the episode. Viewers are set to witness a significant amount of drama between the ladies.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, tensions will be high as the ladies attend Dolores' charity baseball event along with their husbands/partners. While they will be seen having a gala time playing the game, many dramatic dynamics will also take place on the sidelines, continuing last week's confrontations.

The hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Viewers have religiously followed the show and have voiced their opinions on social media.

Cast members include OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Melissa Gorga. Newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda made their debuts alongside former castmate Jackie Goldschneider, who returned as a "friend."

What to expect from this week's episode of RHONJ?

Episode six of RHONJ will see the cast members getting their bats and helmets ready for the baseball game.

Dolores holds the game as a charity event every year and it was also documented in the previous season. Interestingly, much of the drama that transpired in last year's game will be similar to what will happen this time as well.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled All Bats Are Off, reads:

"Amid high tensions within her family, Teresa meets with her therapist; hostility continues to fester between Margaret and Jennifer following the events at Jen Fessler's brunch; Dolores's dad drops by for a visit with his daughter and Paulie."

A few preview clips released by Bravo on its website teased rising tensions amongst the cast. The first look began with the ladies carrying out their personal duties. This includes newcomer Danielle Cabral driving her daughter Valentina to school, and Margaret recovering from her wrist surgery.

Meanwhile, Teresa is seen visiting her therapist. Teresa opened up to her therapist and updated her on the current events. The RHONJ star noted that she'd seen a significant change in her behavior after her now-husband Luis sent her for counseling.

In a confessional, Teresa confirmed to have been in therapy for six months. She said that although she was initially against it, she decided to go because of her behavior last season.

Teresa further opened up about her tensions with Joe and Melissa Gorga, her brother and sister-in-law, respectively. She was disappointed with Joe for not being there for her housewarming party. The reality star expressed that although their relationship was strained, she wanted their children to have a good relationship, as she didn't have the same with her cousins growing up.

Meanwhile, newcomer Jen Fressler checked in on her friend Margaret and asked if the RHONJ star would be able to make it to the baseball game. Margaret expressed that while she won't be playing, she will be cheering on her friends from the sides. Jennifer also updated her husband Bill Aydin on her heated argument with Margaret and asked him not to "be nice to her."

Meanwhile, the Gorga family prepared for the baseball game with Rachel and John Fuda, and Frank Catania.

Melissa then updated the rest about her lunch with Jennifer and stated that the latter was looking to get her revenge on Margaret. RHONJ newcomer Rachel also chimed in with information that Teresa and Jennifer had asked her to stay away from Margaret as well.

In a confessional, Melissa claimed that Teresa was fake for making up with Margaret earlier on in the season.

Season 13 of RHONJ has seen a lot of drama and the season has just begun. The upcoming episodes will see more issues crop up between the cast as they navigate their relationships, leading to more drama. Viewers will have to wait and stay tuned to witness what's more to come this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

