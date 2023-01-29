RHOP season 7 episode 16 release date, air time and plot

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) is all set to air a brand new episode on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode is set to document the cast members' activities after returning from their trip to Mexico. The ladies are all set to be involved in an upcoming wedding celebration, throw parties, as well as discuss some gossip, and field rumors and allegations, which will create a lot of drama and leave viewers shocked.

Episode 16 will continue to show the RHOP ladies involved in serious discussions as some fractured friendships like that of Charrisse and Karen take center stage, as well as the festivities surrounding Robyn's second-time wedding to Juan Dixon begin. While some cast members are seen having a gala time, others will be involved in confrontations and conflicts throughout the course of the episode.

RHOP season 7 episode 16 will see the cast involved in more gossip

This week's episode of RHOP is only going to amp up the drama quotient as the ladies have returned from Mexico and have a lot of news to spill. Robyn's wedding to Juan Dixon is nearing and the ladies are set to give it their all to make their fellow cast member's initiation into married life even more special. Viewers are set to expect a lot of arguments and allegations from now until the end of the season.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled The Naked Truth, reads:

"After returning from vacation, the ladies discover that what happens in Mexico doesn't always stay in Mexico; Ashley spills the beans about Mia and Wendy's interesting exchange; Charrisse shares a story about Karen that leaves the ladies shocked."

A few preview clips released by Bravo about RHOP tease a lot of drama. Ashley and Gizelle were seen joining Robyn to decide on the latter's wedding dress. However, the bridal wear selection session soon turned into a gossip session as Ashley filled Gizelle on what transpired on the final day of their Mexico trip.

Ashley revealed that she, Mia, Candiace and Wendy spent some time together when Mia "admired Wendy's physique," and the duo later left together. This shocked Gizelle, who asked her fellow RHOP star if she knew what happened after that. While Ashley had no answers to give, Gizelle decided to confront Mia on the same before she started spreading the rumor.

After Ashley left the shop for some personal work, Gizelle and Robyn sat down to discuss the latter's bachelorette party. Ahead of the discussion, Robyn revealed that she hadn't told her mother about the wedding. Gizelle, however, then shifted gears to talk about giving her friend a stylish bachelorette party.

Another preview clip saw the RHOP ladies gather in a limo all dressed up to give Robyn a bachelorette party. Gizelle had previously asked Mia to help her plan the party as the latter could manage essential elements easily. After the ladies gathered in the limo, they gave a toast to begin the festivities and wished Robyn a happy married life.

Charrisse, however, confessed to being feeling disappointed as she should have been the one to plan the party. She was upset with Gizelle for asking for Mia's help and not hers. Meanwhile, in another clip, Ashley was seen telling Karen and Wendy about how the ladies had a group chat to discuss Robyn's bachelorette party and how the two cast members were seemingly left out.

A final preview clip from the upcoming RHOP episode saw Charrisse spreading a major rumor about Karen being involved with a waiter while they were in a club. This shocked the fellow cast members.

Season 7 of the hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst viewers, who have followed the cast members' journey and have given their opinions on social media. Allegations, scandals and gossip have been the central theme this season, as well as the many heated arguments that have transpired. With the season nearing its end, it will be interesting to see how it all culminates.

Don't forget to tune in to RHOP this Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

