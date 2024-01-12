Richie Myler and Helen Skelton: Relationship timeline explored as couple's divorce gets finalized

Helen Skelton and Richie Myler's divorce has been finalized after a long process that started with their split two years ago. Helen and Richie tied the knot in 2013 and are the parents of three kids. Metro reported that a source close to the matter also confirmed the news and added:

"Their marriage was declared over at the end of December, so finally both parties can move on and start the New Year afresh."

Helen officially announced her separation from her Richie in April 2022 through Instagram, saying that she and Richie are "no longer a couple."

Furthermore, she also revealed that Richie has already left the family residence and they would be contributing as much as they can to co-parent their children.

The television presenter later addressed the separation in an interview with The Mirror in October of the same year. She began by saying that she and Richie have not reconciled and are avoiding each other. She continued:

"We say this is the dream as we have breakfast, lunch and dinner together but then look after the kids in shifts. You appreciate the other in this situation. I don't think he'll ever say again: 'What do you do with the kids all day?'"

Helen Skelton mentioned that she and Richie were taking care of their kids since two of her children had a habit of staying up late in the night.

She also spoke to The Telegraph about the problems she had to undergo while making friends, saying that it was not easy for her due to her husband's rugby career and they had to shift frequently.

Helen Skelton and Richie Myler were married since 2013

The Economic Times reported that Helen Skelton and Richie Myler were introduced to each other through mutual friends in 2011. They got engaged the following year and Skelton also revealed the news through a post on X (Twitter), thanking everyone for their best wishes.

In 2013, Helen and Richie exchanged vows at a wedding ceremony held at Kirkby Thore's St Michael's church. Helen was seen in a sleeveless white wedding dress and had a bouquet of white poppies and roses in her hand. On the other hand, Richie opted for a black suit.

The pair share three children named Ernie, Louis, and Elsie. In August 2023, Helen Skelton opted to give more time to her children and announced her decision to exit BBC Radio 5 Live as the host of the Sunday morning show, as per Independent. She said on air:

"That's it for me on Sundays for now. Thank you for your company over the last year, I've loved every minute for our time together on this show…"

She revealed at the time that her children needed her and thanked the entire team involved with her throughout her appearances on BBC Radio 5.

The news came almost a week after she was in the headlines for allegedly promoting brands through her social media posts as this is considered a rule break on BBC.

Helen Skelton is popularly known as the presenter and co-presenter of multiple shows. She has also made guest appearances on reality shows like What's Cooking? and The Chase.