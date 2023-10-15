Rick and Morty season 7 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The highly anticipated Rick and Morty season 7 episode 2 is set to hit the screen on October 22, 2023. The new installment has generated a lot of excitement among fans worldwide as it builds upon the success of the highly-rated season 6 episodes. Rick and Morty is an animated series that follows a sitcom narrative style as it features the same group of people in different funny situations.

The show presents different sci-fi adventures and situations in each installment. Episodes are not related to each other and can be enjoyed independently, adding to their appeal.

Rick and Morty’s sixth season premiered on October 15, 2023, and is available to stream on Adult Swim. The show will follow a weekly release schedule and a new episode will air every Sunday.

While season 6 consisted of 10 episodes, it is currently unclear how many installments the ongoing season will have.

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 2 is set to air this Sunday on Adult Swim

Release date and time zones

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 2, titled The Jerrick Trap, will be available to stream on Adult Swim on October 22, 2023. New episodes of the show usually release on the platform on Sundays at 8 pm PT/ 11 pm ET.

Here's a list of the release timings for the upcoming episode as per different time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): Sunday, October 22, 8 pm

Eastern Time (ET): Sunday, October 22, 11:00 pm

Central Time (CT): Sunday, October 22, 10 pm

Mountain Time (MT): Sunday, October 22, 9 pm

Alaska Time (AKT): Sunday, October 22, 7 pm

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): Monday, October 23, 3 am

Central European Time (CET): Monday, October 23, 4 am

Eastern European Time (EET): Monday, October 23, 5 am

India Standard Time (IST): Monday, October 23, 8:30 am

Streaming platform details

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 2 will release on Adult Swim. (Image via Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty season 7 episode 2 will be available on Adult Swim. There are different ways to watch the show online, depending on where fans live and what they prefer.

One option is to use Max, a streaming platform that offers access to all the preceding six seasons of Rick and Morty. The platform will release episodes of season 7 after they have been aired on Adult Swim. Alternatively, fans can opt for Hulu + Live TV, a television service that includes Adult Swim in its channel lineup. With this service, fans can also watch Rick and Morty season 7 live.

Sling TV is another option available via which fans can enjoy Rick and Morty season 7 episode 2. Additionally, the episode will also be available on Netflix in some countries and regions including Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, and India.

What to expect from Rick and Morty season 7?

The show follows the sitcom story style which means that it revolves around a group of characters who navigate their way through diverse comic scenarios.

Fans can expect the titular duo to go on more adventures in season 7. The trailer shows them traveling to different planets, encountering various aliens, monsters, and dangers along the way. The official synopsis of the ongoing season states:

"Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There's probably less piss than last season. 'Rick and Morty,' 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

As per the synopsis, fans can look forward to the duo making a comeback with their trademark wit and knack for surprises. Viewers can expect to be entertained with the fan-favorite duo's extraordinary and bizarre escapades.

Fans are now excited to see the adventures that they will go on in Rick and Morty season 7 episode 2, which will release on October 22, 2023.