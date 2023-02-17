On Thursday, February 16, American rapper Rico Nasty announced her 2023 tour, Monster Energy Outbreak. The tour, in celebration of her album Las Ruinas, is scheduled to take place from April 16 to May 26, 2023.
Tickets for the concerts are priced at $176 plus processing fees. General Tickets will be available from Friday, February 17 at 10 am. Tickets and presales can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.com, www.ticketweb.com, and the artist's official website, www.riconastymusic.com.
Rico Nasty to tour Canada and USA
The Monster Energy Outbreak tour will take Rico across venues in both Canada and the USA. The full list of venues and dates is given below:
- April 16, 2023: Toronto, Ontario, at Toybox
- April 18, 2023: Boston, Massachusetts, at The Sinclair
- April 19, 2023: Brooklyn, New York, at Music Hall of Williamsburg
- April 20, 2023: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Theatre of Living Arts
- April 23, 2023: Washington, DC, at The Fillmore
- April 25, 2023: Nashville, Tennessee, at Eastside Bowl
- April 26, 2023: Atlanta, Georgia, at Center Stage
- April 28, 2023: New Orleans, GA, at Republic NOLA
- April 29, 2023: Houston, Texas, at Bronze Peacock at House of Blues
- April 30, 2023: Dallas, Texas, at The Studio at the Factory
- May 2, 2023: Phoenix, Arizona, at Crescent Ballroom
- May 3, 2023: Las Vegas, Nevada, at 24 Oxford
- May 7, 2023: San Diego, California, at SOMA
- May 8, 2023: Los Angeles, California, at El Rey Theatre
- May 11, 2023: Oakland, California, at The New Parish
- May 12, 2023: San Francisco, California, at Great American Music Hall
- May 14, 2023: Santa Cruz, California, at The Catalyst – Atrium
- May 16, 2023: Seattle, Washington State, at Neumos
- May 17, 2023: Portland, Oregon, at Hawthorne Theater
- May 19, 2023: Salt Lake City, Utah, at Soundwell
- May 21, 2023: Denver, Colorado, at Bluebird Theater
- May 23, 2023: Saint Paul, Minnesota, at Amsterdam Bar & Hall
- May 24, 2023: Chicago, Illinois, at Avondale Music Hall
- May 26, 2023: Detroit, MI, at El Club
Tracing Rico Nasty's music career
Rico Nasty, real name Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, began rapping when she was in high school after she was introduced to rap music by her father. She released her first mixtape, Summer's Eve, in 10th grade at Charles Herbert Flower High School in Prince George's County, Maryland, US.
She first gained prominence with the single iCarly, which garnered over 500,000 views on YouTube following its release. She also released two more mixtapes, The Rico Story and Sugar Trap.
In 2017, Rico Nasty collaborated with rapper Lil Yachty on the single Mamacita for The Fate of the Furious' soundtrack. In the same year, she released Tales of Tacobella and a sequel to her earlier mixtape, Sugar Trap 2. The latter mixtape was hailed as one of the best rap albums of 2017 by RollingStone magazine.
In 2018, the rapper signed with Atlantic Records, releasing her sixth mixtape, Nasty. The mixtape received critical acclaim upon release, gaining more than 10 million views with some of its singles.
In 2019, Rico Nasty collaborated with producer Kenny Beats, releasing the mixtape Anger Management in April 2017 to critical acclaim.
In 2020, Rico Nasty released her debut album Nightmare Vacation, and it became the most streamed album on Spotify in the US. She followed it with her second album, Las Ruinas, in 2022.