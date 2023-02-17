On Thursday, February 16, American rapper Rico Nasty announced her 2023 tour, Monster Energy Outbreak. The tour, in celebration of her album Las Ruinas, is scheduled to take place from April 16 to May 26, 2023.

Tickets for the concerts are priced at $176 plus processing fees. General Tickets will be available from Friday, February 17 at 10 am. Tickets and presales can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.com, www.ticketweb.com, and the artist's official website, www.riconastymusic.com.

Rico Nasty to tour Canada and USA

The Monster Energy Outbreak tour will take Rico across venues in both Canada and the USA. The full list of venues and dates is given below:

April 16, 2023: Toronto, Ontario, at Toybox

April 18, 2023: Boston, Massachusetts, at The Sinclair

April 19, 2023: Brooklyn, New York, at Music Hall of Williamsburg

April 20, 2023: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Theatre of Living Arts

April 23, 2023: Washington, DC, at The Fillmore

April 25, 2023: Nashville, Tennessee, at Eastside Bowl

April 26, 2023: Atlanta, Georgia, at Center Stage

April 28, 2023: New Orleans, GA, at Republic NOLA

April 29, 2023: Houston, Texas, at Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

April 30, 2023: Dallas, Texas, at The Studio at the Factory

May 2, 2023: Phoenix, Arizona, at Crescent Ballroom

May 3, 2023: Las Vegas, Nevada, at 24 Oxford

May 7, 2023: San Diego, California, at SOMA

May 8, 2023: Los Angeles, California, at El Rey Theatre

May 11, 2023: Oakland, California, at The New Parish

May 12, 2023: San Francisco, California, at Great American Music Hall

May 14, 2023: Santa Cruz, California, at The Catalyst – Atrium

May 16, 2023: Seattle, Washington State, at Neumos

May 17, 2023: Portland, Oregon, at Hawthorne Theater

May 19, 2023: Salt Lake City, Utah, at Soundwell

May 21, 2023: Denver, Colorado, at Bluebird Theater

May 23, 2023: Saint Paul, Minnesota, at Amsterdam Bar & Hall

May 24, 2023: Chicago, Illinois, at Avondale Music Hall

May 26, 2023: Detroit, MI, at El Club

Tracing Rico Nasty's music career

Rico Nasty, real name Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, began rapping when she was in high school after she was introduced to rap music by her father. She released her first mixtape, Summer's Eve, in 10th grade at Charles Herbert Flower High School in Prince George's County, Maryland, US.

She first gained prominence with the single iCarly, which garnered over 500,000 views on YouTube following its release. She also released two more mixtapes, The Rico Story and Sugar Trap.

In 2017, Rico Nasty collaborated with rapper Lil Yachty on the single Mamacita for The Fate of the Furious' soundtrack. In the same year, she released Tales of Tacobella and a sequel to her earlier mixtape, Sugar Trap 2. The latter mixtape was hailed as one of the best rap albums of 2017 by RollingStone magazine.

In 2018, the rapper signed with Atlantic Records, releasing her sixth mixtape, Nasty. The mixtape received critical acclaim upon release, gaining more than 10 million views with some of its singles.

In 2019, Rico Nasty collaborated with producer Kenny Beats, releasing the mixtape Anger Management in April 2017 to critical acclaim.

In 2020, Rico Nasty released her debut album Nightmare Vacation, and it became the most streamed album on Spotify in the US. She followed it with her second album, Las Ruinas, in 2022.

