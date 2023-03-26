Ride season 1 cast list: Nancy Travis and others to star in Hallmark series

Ride is one of the two series that the Hallmark Channel greenlit last year, and is scheduled to premiere this Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 9 pm. The family drama will introduce viewers to the McMurray family, with their rodeo blood and ranching in their hearts.

The matriarch of the family, Isabel McMurray, kept the ranch afloat and raised her three sons after losing her husband years ago. Her three sons—rodeo champion Austin, military serviceman Cash and the loyal and youngest, Tuff—now help their mother with family affairs. The family also includes Austin’s wife, Missy, and Valeria, a young woman the family had taken in. However, one day, when tragedy strikes, leading to the death of Austin and the departure of Valeria, the family is left grappling.

The fate of their ranch is now on the line, and Cash must step in to save it. Contending with his new responsibilities and also his long-simmering feelings for his widowed sister-in-law, things are once again complicated when Valeria reappears and a rich outsider makes an offer to buy their ranch.

The cast list of Ride season 1

Nancy Travis

Nancy Travis stars as Isabel McMurray, the matriarch of the family who single-handedly took care of the ranch and raised her sons, in the Hallmark Channel series.

Travis will next be seen in the upcoming Lionsgate feature film, Ordinary Angels. She can also be seen in the Last Man Standing as Allen’s wife, Vanessa. The actor is also known for starring opposite Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin in the Kominsky Method, which won a 2019 Golden Globes Award. Her other features include Bernard & Huey, The Submarine Kid, and Married Young.

Tiera Skovbye

In Ride, Tiera Skovbye will take up the role of Missy, Austin's widow, who is grappling with life without her husband.

Skovbye was also seen starring in two seasons of the NBC series Nurses, in the critically acclaimed series Dirty John, and she is best known for playing Polly in Riverdale. Her other features include Once Upon A Time, Arrow, Supernatural, Dead of Summer, and The Unauthorized Saved By The Bell Story. The actor has also taken on roles in feature films like 2 Hearts, Summer of ’84, Midnight Run, and The Miracle Season.

Beau Mirchoff

Beau Mirchoff plays Cash in Ride. Cash is Austin's brother who comes to the forefront to bear the responsibilities of the family after the untimely death of his brother.

Beau Mirchoff’s other features include the Freeform series Good Trouble and Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico. He was also a series regular on Starz’s Now Apocalypse, Awkward, Showtime's I’m Dying Up Here, and NBC’s Aquarius. He also appeared in Desperate Housewives. Mirchoff's feature works include Flatliners, Scary Movie 4, Grudge 3, I Am Number 4, and Poker Night.

Others starring in Ride

The remaining cast list of Ride includes,

Marcus Rosner as Austin

Sara Garcia as Valeria Galindo

Jake Foy as Tuff

Tyler Jacob Moore as Gus Booker

Catch Ride season one premiering on Hallmark Channel tomorrow.

