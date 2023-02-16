Rihanna wore expensive red shoes at Super Bowl 2023: Which sneaker brand was it and what’s the price?

At the Super Bowl LVII, Rihanna rocked MM6 X Salomon Mixed Media Cross Low shoes to complete her monochrome outfit. The sneakers were released in November 2022 following MM6 Maison Margiela X Salomon's collaboration.

It is a futuristic model of low-top sneakers, specially crafted with contrasting and mixed media panels. The eye-catching pair had elasticated ankle cuffs and an emblemed brand name from their collaboration on the backstay. The shoe model is available in exclusive sneaker retailers at $360.

Despite being released in 2022, Rihanna's shoe is still one of the hottest sneakers of 2023

MM6 X Salomon Mixed Media Cross Low Sneakers (Image via Saks Fifth Avenue)

While illustrating the brand, sneaker retailer Saks Fifth Avenue stated:

"The sister label to Maison Margiela, MM6 launched in 1997 as "Line 6," paying homage to the circled number 6 on each garment's label. Today, the line holds true to the minimalist aesthetic of founder Martin Margiela and continuously reimagines the essentials with unique fabric treatments, avant-garde shapes, and a rule-bending approach to ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories."

The iconic cross-low sneakers were released on November 11, 2022. It's been three months, but the demand for these sneakers is still high.

Rihanna's stunning performance at Super Bowl LVII made the MM6 X Salomon Mixed Media Cross Low Sneakers one of the hottest sneakers of 2023. The pair are currently out of stock at the most exclusive sneaker stores, making it even more desirable.

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety Rihanna in the MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross High 🧡 Rihanna in the MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon Cross High 🧡 https://t.co/sWnAntk1I0

Rihanna is known as the 'queen of heels,' and this is probably the second time she has rocked an exclusive event in a pair of sneakers. At the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Rihanna wore an Air Jordan 7 "Golden Moments Pack." Once again, she is acing the sneaker look with the MM6 model.

She loves to wear her Amina Muaddi (Rihanna's shoe designer) shoes. She entertained her fans with her performance while wearing the Cross Low Sneakers, which gave the impression that she could perform more comfortably while pregnant.

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue Rihanna dans les Maison Margiela x Salomon MM6 pour le #SuperBowl Halftime Show ! Rihanna dans les Maison Margiela x Salomon MM6 pour le #SuperBowl Halftime Show ! https://t.co/dOePBI9aWq

Elaborating MM6 Maison Margiela X Salomon Collaboration, Hypebeast said,

"MM6 Maison Margiela officially announces its collaboration with Salomon, offering two new silhouettes dubbed the Cross High and Cross Low. Both styles draw from trail sneaker cues, perfectly tapping into Salomon’s outdoor performance roots and MM6 Maison Margiela’s penchant for subversion of the norms, striking a harmonious mixture of high-tech and heavy-duty aesthetics mixed with the versatility to be worn day in, day out."

Combining a red flight suit (custom-made by Loewe's Jonathan Anderson) and red cross low shoes, Rihanna made a new sensation among her fans and sneakerheads.

While her entire look gives an iconic monochrome chic vibe, her sneakers stand out for their practicality with style, which is crucial for any performer, but especially for one who is expecting another sure-to-be-fashionable in the pudding club.

To purchase the MM6 X Salomon Mixed Media Cross Low Sneakers online, it is available on the official sites of Maison Margiela, Saks Fifth Avenue, Lyst, and Highsnobiety, among other exclusive sneaker retailers.

