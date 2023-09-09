Riley Green Ain’t My Last Rodeo tour 2024: Presale, how to buy tickets, dates, venues & more

Riley Green has announced a new tour, Ain't My Last Rodeo 2024, scheduled from February 22, 2024, to June 1, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour is set to support the singer's upcoming second studio album of the same name.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature special performances by Tracey Lawrence and Ella Langley, via a post on his official Instagram post on September 8, 2023:

Presale for the tour will be available from September 12, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. The presale can be accessed by registering at the singer's official mailing list.

General tickets will be available from September 15, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the artist's official website.

Riley Green building momentum for his album with the tour

Riley Green will release his second studio album, Ain’t My Last Rodeo, on October 13, 2023. The singer will embark on the newly announced tour to build momentum for his album after its release.

Joining Riley Green on the tour will be Tracey Lawrence. Lawrence, a veteran country singer, is best known for his second studio album, Alibis, released on March 9, 1993. Also present will be singer-songwriter Ella Langley.

The complete list of dates and venues for the Riley Green 2024 tour is given below:

February 22, 2024 – Pikeville, Kentucky, at Appalachian Wireless Arena

February 23, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee, at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

February 24, 2024 – Savannah, Georgia, at Enmarket Arena

February 29, 2024 – Evansville, Indiana, at Ford Center

March 1, 2024 – Huntsville, Alabama, at Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

March 2, 2024 – Cape Girardeau, Missouri, at Show Me Center

March 7, 2024 – Salem, Virginia, at Salem Civic Center

March 8, 2024 – Lexington, Kentucky, at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

March 9, 2024 – Jonesboro, Arkansas, at First National Bank Arena

March 21, 2024 – Biloxi, Mississippi, at Mississippi Coast Coliseum

March 22, 2024 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at Raising Cane’s River Center

March 23, 2024 – Houston, Texas, at 713 Music Hall

April 4, 2024 – Macon, Georgia, at Macon Amphitheater

April 5, 2024 – Southaven, Mississippi, at Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

April 6, 2024 – Brandon, Mississippi, at Brandon Amphitheater

April 18, 2024 – Tuscaloosa, Alabama, at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

April 19, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia, at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

April 20, 2024 – Simpsonville, South Carolina, at CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

April 25, 2024 – Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 26, 2024 – Bossier City, Louisiana, at Brookshire Grocery Arena

April 27, 2024 – Rogers, Arkansas, at Walmart AMP

May 1, 2024 – Anaheim, California, at House of Blues

May 3, 2024 – San Diego, California, at Gallagher Square at Petco Park

May 9, 2024 – San Jose, California, at San Jose Civic

May 10, 2024 – Bakersfield, California, at Dignity Health Amphitheatre

May 11, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Arizona Financial Theatre

May 16, 2024 – Airway Heights, Washington State at BECU Live at Northern Quest

May 17, 2024 – Everett, Washington State, at Angel Of The Winds Arena

May 18, 2024 – Bend, Oregon, at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

My 21, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 30, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska, at Steelhouse Omaha

May 31, 2023 – Waukee, Iowa, at Vibrant Music Hall

June 1, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at The Armory

Riley Green is best known for his debut studio album, Different 'Round Here, released September 20, 2019. The album peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Country album chart.