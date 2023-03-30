Rina Sawayama is back this year with a tour, with the Hold the Girl: Reloaded 2023 tour scheduled to take place from June 9 to October 9, 2023, in venues across North America.

The singer announced the new tour, which will also feature supporting performances by Magdalena Bay, Empress Of, and Tom Rasmussen, via a post on her official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour starts on March 30, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be accessed with the code OPENER. General tickets will be available from March 31, 2023, at 10 am local time, prices for which are yet to be announced. Tickets and presales are available from www.ticketmaster.com

Magdalena Bay, Empress Of, and Tom Rasmussen to join Rina Sawayama on tour

Rina Sawayama is going on tour to support her new album, Hold the Girl, which was released on 16 September 2022, and has so far peaked at number 3 on the UK album chart. The song was also a chart-topper on the Scottish album charts.

The first of the acts supporting Rina Sawayama on this tour is the American synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay, who are best known for their debut studio album Mercurial World, which peaked at number 59 on the Billboard Current album chart.

Magdalena Bay would be followed by Honduran singer-songwriter Lorely Rodriguez, better known by her stage name Empress Of. The singer is best known for her debut studio album, Me, which peaked at number 5 on the Billboard Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart.

Alongside Magdalena Bay and Empress Of, the tour will also feature performances by journalist and singer Tom Rasmussen, who released their debut single, Fantasy Obsession, on March 2022.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

June 9, 2023 – North Adams, Massachusetts at MASS MoCA

June 10, 2023 – Queens, New York at Governors Ball Music Festival

June 16, 2023 – Manchester, Tennessee at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

August 4, 2023 – Montréal, Quebec at Osheaga Festival

August 6, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Lollapalooza

August 9, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY

August 22, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Twilight Concert Series

August 24, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Life Is Beautiful Festival

August 26, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium

August 28, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre

October 6, 2023 – Bentonville, Arkansas at The Momentary

October 9, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana at House of Blues New Orleans

More on Rina Sawayama and her career

Rina Sawayama began her career with the single Sleeping in Waking, which was produced by Justin "Hoost" Tailor. This was followed by the single, Who? released in 2013.

After a few other singles, Rina Sawayama released her debut EP, Rina, which received positive reviews upon release in 2017, peaking at the number 40 Billboard Japan Download Albums chart.

The singer released her debut album, Sawayama, in 2020, which peaked at number on the UK Indie Album charts and won the Best International Album award at The Daily Californian Art Awards.

Aside from her music career, the singer acted as the concierge of the Osaka Continental, Akira, in the 2023 action movie John Wick: Chapter 4. She has also played the role of Layla Valentine in the British comedy series Turn Up Charlie in 2019.

Poll : 0 votes