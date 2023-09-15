Romy Club Mid Air tour 2023: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & more

Romy, co-lead vocalist and guitarist of the critically acclaimed band The xx, has announced a Club Mid Air tour across Europe, the UK, and North America in support of her debut solo album, Mid Air. Romy's solo debut album, Mid Air, was released on September 8. Now, she is bringing the magic of Mid Air to stages around the world, offering fans a chance to experience her captivating sound in a live setting.

The Club Mid Air tour will kick off in Europe, with dates in some of the continent's most iconic cities. Audiences in Amsterdam, Brussels, Stockholm, and Berlin will have the opportunity to witness Romy's artistry firsthand as she brings her unique blend of indie and electronic music to their doorstep.

For those on the other side of the Atlantic, the singer has also planned a series of North American shows in early December. The journey will take her to cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto, and New York.

She shared her statement on the tour, saying:

“I’d love to invite you to join me for a night out, as we transform gig venues into Club Mid Air, let’s make 7pm feel like midnight!. I’m going to be performing live (because I’ve really missed singing!) but I will also be inviting some of my favourite DJs as well as resident DJs from local queer nights to come down and play too! The club has been such a huge inspiration to ‘Mid Air’, come and dance with me shoulder to shoulder.”

Tickets will go on general sale at 10 am local time on Wednesday, September 20 via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale one day prior on Tuesday, September 19, by signing up on her official website. Fans can also follow her social media accounts to stay updated about the tour.

Romy's Club Mid Air tour will begin in Paris and end in New York

Romy will kick off the tour with her Paris concert, scheduled for November 9, 2023. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with a final concert in New York on December 7, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

November 9, 2023 - Paris, France - La Cabaret Sauvage

November 10, 2023 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

November 11, 2023 - Brussels, Belgium - Le Botanique

November 16, 2023 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kagelbanan

November 17, 2023 - Berlin, Germany - Schwuz

November 18, 2023 - London, England - Electric Brixton

December 1, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

December 2, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo’s 365 Club

December 4, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

December 5, 2023 - Toronto, Ontario - The Axis Club

December 7, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Romy is a member of the English group The xx. The band was formed when she and Sim crossed paths during their time at Elliott School. Baria Qureshi also joined the band in the same year, followed by Smith a year later.

After sharing their demo recordings on their Myspace page, their music caught the attention of the Young Turks label, owned by the Beggars Group (now known as Young). Collaborating with producer Rodaidh McDonald, the band unveiled their inaugural album, titled xx, in August 2009.