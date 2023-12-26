Will Smith reportedly in talks to play Kang The Conqueror in MCU

In the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), there has been a flurry of discussions regarding the potential casting of Hollywood icon Will Smith in the role of Kang the Conqueror. The departure of Jonathan Majors from the role on December 18, 2023, due to his conviction on two domestic violence charges, has sparked further speculations.

Amid all the excitement, a recent YouTube video has caught the attention of fans for suggesting that Smith could be the perfect replacement the fandom has been waiting for. Fans are super hyped about the idea of Smith bringing his charm to the time-traveling character.

Naturally, fans are also keen to learn more about Kang's power, his link to He Who Remains, and which version of the character fans will get to see in future MCU movies and series.

Who could replace Jonathan Majors as Kang? YouTube video says it's Will Smith

There's been some buzz going around among Marvel fans about someone new stepping into the shoes of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. This whole discussion began blowing up after a YouTube video from ComicBookCast2 came out.

The video has prompted speculations about Hollywood actor Will Smith possibly being considered for the iconic role. The video dives into the buzz about this interesting possibility, with the creator not sure where the rumor began but admitting that it's all over the place now.

The comments, meanwhile, goes to show the split opinions among fans, with some being all for Smith as Kang, while others expressing doubts due to his previous movies and the character's complicated nature.

How strong is Kang the Conqueror?

Kang the Conqueror is a powerhouse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who rocks a full-body armor. Made from futuristic material, this suit lets him lift a whopping five tons and even put up a force field that can take a nuclear bomb.

In addition to being strong, Kang's armor also reacts to his thoughts, giving him crazy strength and the ability to shoot energy. Without this fancy protection, Kang is just as strong as an average man, but his fighting skills, smarts in battle, and deep understanding of tech and physics make him a tough opponent.

Is Kang the Conqueror the same as He Who Remains?

(L) Kang the Conqueror and (R) He Who Remains are the same (Images via Marvel)

The complicated connection between Kang the Conqueror and He Who Remains brings a whole new level of complexity to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a GamesRadar+ interview, it's revealed that He Who Remains is another version of Kang the Conqueror.

Jonathan Majors, the actor, actually points out the difference between those two characters. In the big finale of Loki season 1, Majors showed fans He Who Remains, an important version of Kang who can wipe out all the other Kangs.

Sylvie's big move of finishing off He Who Remains sets loose the multiverse, allowing different versions of Kang to pop up. According to CBR, some folks believe Kang and He Who Remains are alike in their goals, but others think He Who Remains went bonkers after ages of being in charge.

The Loki series on Disney+ is a great way to get into the multiverse and see how it sets up Kang to be a big deal.