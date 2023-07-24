Run the Burbs cast list and characters explored

The critically acclaimed Canadian sitcom, Run the Burbs, is all set to drop on The CW for viewers in the US on Monday, July 31, 2023. The show focuses on the life of a stay-at-home husband and his family living in a suburban neighborhood. Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the series reads:

''The Phams, a young, bold Vietnamese South Asian family, take a different approach to living life to the fullest while changing the way one thinks about contemporary family values and life in the burbs. Often the instigators of community events and always the first to know what's going on in the neighborhood, the Phams have become the heart of their cul-de-sac.''

The synopsis continues:

''Through all the challenges and stresses of everyday suburban life, the Phams take on the world as a cohesive unit. The family members include stay-at-home dad Andrew Pham; Andrew's free-spirited entrepreneur wife, Camille; teenage daughter Khia; and clever young son Leo.''

It depicts the numerous everyday struggles and challenges they face as a modern family. The series features Andrew Phung as the protagonist, whilst many others essay key supporting roles. Run the Burbs premiered in Canada in January 2022.

Run the Burbs cast list: Andrew Phung and others to star in new Canadian sitcom

1) Andrew Phung as Andrew Pham

Andrew Phung plays the lead role of Andrew Pham in Run the Burbs. Andrew is a stay-at-home husband who's very supportive of his wife, who's a very successful businesswoman. The story is told from Andrew's point of view, and it'll be interesting to see how his character evolves over the course of the series.

Based on the trailer, viewers can expect an impressive performance from Andrew Phung in the show as he wonderfully captures his character's core traits with remarkable ease.

Andrew Phung's other memorable acting credits include Wynonna Earp, Events Transpiring Before, During and After a High School Basketball Game, and The Beaverton, to name a few.

2) Rakhee Morzaria as Camille

Noted actress Rakhee Morzaria essays the role of Camille in the comedy show. Camille is Andrew's highly successful wife who's an entrepreneur. Their relationship is at the heart of the series, and it'll be fascinating to watch how their equation evolves with time.

Rakhee Morzaria looks quite charming in the show's trailer and promises to deliver a stunning performance. Her onscreen chemistry with Andrew Phung is one of the major highlights of the trailer. Apart from Run the Burbs, Morzaria is known for her performances in Running with Violet, Note to Self, and many more.

3) Zoriah Wong as Khia Pham

Zoriah Wong dons the role of Khia Pham in Run the Burbs. Khia is Camille and Andrew's teenage daughter who identifies as a queer person. She plays an important role in the story. Viewers might recognize Zoriah Wong from Wedding Cake Dreams, Good Boys, and Christmas Under the Stars.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the series also includes numerous others who play important supporting characters like:

Ali Hassan as Ramesh

Julie Nolke as Sam

Samantha Wan as Cathy

Roman Pesino as Leo Pham

Don't miss Run the Burbs on The CW on Monday, July 31, 2023.