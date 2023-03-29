Run the Jewels 10th Anniversary Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more 

Run the Jewels are set to celebrate their 10-year anniversary with a new tour, which is scheduled to take place from September 13 to October 14, 2023, in venues across the cities of New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

The band announced their new tour, which will see them play four different albums in four cities, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Live Nation presale begins on March 29, 2023, at 10 am CDT and can be accessed with the code OPENER. Tickets will be available from March 31, 2023, at 10 am CDT, prices for which have not been announced.

Tickets and presales will be available from the official website of the band - https://runthejewels.com/pages/shows, as well https://www.ticketmaster.com/run-the-jewels-tickets/artist.

Run the Jewels to play music from entire discography on tour

Run the Jewels are set to perform at the Louder than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky in the midst of their tour. In a general statement, band members Mike and El-P said the following regarding the tour:

“It’s mind blowing to us that it’s been 10 years since we joined forces as RTJThe best way we can think to celebrate is to get the whole family together and do what we love for the people who love us back.

The band members continued:

"It’s going to be amazing, just like this entire ride has been, and we are grateful to get a chance to celebrate with our Jewel Runners this year and finally get back into clubs to destroy some stages for you."

Elaborating further, the band members said:

"We’re doing four cities, four nights each, and four full albums worth of jams, many we have only performed a small handful of times during our whole existence. So on night one it’s RTJ1 in full, plus many more songs from the other records; night two it’s RTJ2… etc. etc. We can’t wait to get out there and see you"

The full list of dates and venues for the Run the Jewels are given below:

September 13, 2023 – New York City, New York at Terminal 5

September 14, 2023 – New York City, New York at Terminal 5

September 15, 2023 – New York City, New York at Terminal 5

September 16, 2023 – New York City, New York at Terminal 5

September 27, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at The Salt Shed

September 28, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at The Salt Shed

September 29, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at The Salt Shed

September 30, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at The Salt Shed

October 2, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern

October 3, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern

October 4, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern

October 5, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern

October 11, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium

October 12, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium

October 13, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium

October 14, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium

Tracing Run the Jewels and their music career

Run the Jewels was formed in 2013 by Brooklyn-based rapper and producer El-P and Atlanta-based rapper Killer Mike after the latter was introduced to the former in 2013.

The duo released their eponymously titled debut album, Run the Jewels, on June 26, 2013, to positive reviews, peaking at number 6 on the Billboard Top Tastemaker Albums.

Run the Jewels achieved critical acclaim with their third studio album, which was released on December 24, 2016. The album was a commercial success, peaking at number 13 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as winning the Best Rap/Hip-Hop Album award at the 2017 A2IM Libera Awards.

Poll : 0 votes