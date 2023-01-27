RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 episode 5 release date, air time and plot

Popular drag show RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 is all set to air a brand new episode on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

The episode is set to feature the remaining drag queens showcasing their talent on stage as part of different challenges assigned to them. While some will do their best to keep moving forward, others will fall short of the same, creating significant drama.

Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race features familiar faces in the drag world as well as new contestants all battling it out for the coveted crown and the title. Since the premiere, many have sashayed their way to impress the judges, including television host Ross Mathews, designer Carson Kressley, and singer Michelle Visage.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 5 shared a sneak peak ahead of the episode

A sneak peak of this week's RuPaul's Drag Race episode was shared on all of its social media platforms. The episode teased some drama between the cast members as well as emotions flying high after a shocking elimination on last week's episode.

The drag queens are more motivated than ever before and promise to give it their all in the competition and impress viewers. The official synopsis of the episode, titled House of Fashion, reads:

"The queens must turn home decor into haute couture; actress Janelle Monae guest judges."

This week's episode of RuPaul's Drag Race began with the contestants reeling from fellow cast member Sugar's elimination last week. The latter's biological twin, Sugar, was seemingly disappointed with her fellow sibling's exit from the competition. As per the preview clip, the cast returned to their glam room only to find a message by Sugar written on a mirror with a lipstick.

Ahead of reading the message, Salina confessed to feeling bad for Spice as she had to see her twin leave the show. Now that the twins are separated, Salina "could feel like a part of Spice is missing." Sugar's message read:

"To Spice, take the crown home you ugly b***h. To my new sisters, I feel your hearts. Take care of Spice."

As soon as Spice read the message on the upcoming RuPaul's Drag Race episode, she broke down, calling her twin sister "my rock."

In a confessional, she said:

"It's just so sad, like, I'm not gonna have her anymore. Like, it sounds so dramatic, but our drag means so much to us. This is sucha special bond we have. I just want to like, give her a big hug and for her to, like, tell me that it's going to be okay."

Fellow RuPaul's Drag Race cast members, however, tried to console Spice and promised to take care of her. Spice further confessed:

"I know she wants me to do this for her. I know this is gonna be a challenge for me. But I owe this to myself to do it not only for myself but for her too. She's gonna keep me going in the back of my mind."

As the contestants were in the middle of changing their drag outfits, Spice confessed to fellow castmate Mistress Isabelle Brooks that there were several other drag queens who could've been at the bottom instead of her twin Sugar. Mistress noted that Spice was "spiraling" because of the recent elimination.

In the clip for the new Rupaul's Drag Race episode, Aura Mayari heard Spice and Mistress' conversation and decided to address it in front of all the cast members. But before Spice could provide an explanation, RuPaul entered the room and made an announcement for the next challenge.

Meanwhile, another scene showed some drama between Mistress and Marcia as the duo had previously argued over who deserved second place.

Viewers are set to witness many different drag looks throughout the upcoming RuPaul's Drag Race episode as the drag queens get creative and bring some of their best looks to the stage to secure their safety for another week.

It will be interesting to see who manages to keep their crown and who will leave the competition.

Don't forget to tune in to the brand new episode this Friday, January 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Poll : 0 votes