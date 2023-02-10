RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 episode 7 release date, air time, and plot

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 is set to return with another glamorous episode this week. The queens returned to the werkroom after Robin’s elimination to discuss the "Untucked" drama between Malaysia Babydoll Foxx and some other girls.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The queens exchange flatulence for canned laughter, as the melodramatic acting challenge returns in surreal sitcom form; actor Harvey Guillén guest judges."

Tune in on Friday, February 10, at 8 pm ET on MTV to watch the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

"Mistress is being a mean girl," Malaysia says in the upcoming episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15

In the upcoming episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15, titled, The Daytona Wind 2, the drag queens return after Robin’s elimination, and while the mood is solemn as it is after her departure, it's time for the contestants to resolve some of the issues that were brought up during "Untucked".

Malaysia wasn’t happy with how Isabelle, Marcia, and Luxx were so adamant about picking a music genre in the previous episode and went so far as to refer to their group as bullies. Miss Isabelle Brooks was not a part of this conversation but claims that a “little bird” told her what happened and tried to clear the air but was told by Malaysia that she is no longer interested in talking about it.

In her confessional, she said:

"I’m a very understanding person but if you have something to say, say it to my face."

She explained to her fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant that whenever she was laughing during the previous exchange, it was because she thought they were taking it very seriously.

Sasha Colby asks her if she realizes how patronizing it is when they laugh at people when they’re all trying to “figure out a common solution.”

While Isabelle thinks it's not okay for Sasha to turn every moment into a “teachable moment” as if she’s “Dumbledore," Luxx listens to her and says that if she had realized how serious it was, she wouldn’t have done it.

Isabelle apologizes to Malaysia for making her feel bad since it was not her intention and tells her that if she ever does make her feel a certain way, she should come and talk to her about it. But when Malaysia doesn’t respond, she laughs, which does not sit well with her.

In her confessional, the RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant said:

"Now I’m seeing Mistress’s true colors, she’s fired up and she’s poking and she’s being that mean girl."

Ultimately, they don’t find common ground, and the tension is higher than before the conversation.

The challenge

When they return to the werkroom the next day, they’re all tiptoeing around each other. However, it's time to set all of that aside since work needs to get done. RuPaul informed them that for the next RuPaul’s Drag Race maxi challenge, they'll be starring in the reboot of The Daytona Winds, one of Mama Ru’s favorite shows of all time.

Last season, the crew added fart noises to the mix, and the queens were excited. The host tells them that the action centers around “three feuding drag race dynasties,” but the little twist is that this time around, it will be “Sitcom Style.”

Aura gets to choose the role because she triumphed in the previous Maxi challenge, and she considers whether to sabotage someone.

Tune in on Friday, February 10, at 8 pm ET on MTV to see what happens next on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15.

