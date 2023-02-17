RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 8: Release date, air time, and plot details

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 returns with another thrilling episode this week. In the upcoming episode, Loosey LaDuca, who was at the bottom last week and on the verge of elimination, will be seen unhappy with the fact that she was not in the Top 3 in the previous challenge. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads as:

"Strategy and alliances emerge as the queens face off in a series of lip syncs, all leading to a final sudden death elimination round."

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 8 will air on Friday, February 17, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

"Drag delusion" is spreading in the upcoming episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15

In RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 8, the queens will return from yet another elimination and only some will be happy with being just safe. While Mistress Isabelle Brooks won the maxi challenge, Loosey LaDuca isn’t pleased that she was just safe. She voices her opinion and states that she was “very very upset.”

She adds that she did really well in the challenges and carried a lot of scenes that she was in and was surprised when she didn’t makeit to the Top 3. Mistress Isabelle Brooks said in her RuPaul's Drag Race confessional:

"Loosey, if you think you’re perfection, there might be a case of drag delusion."

In the discussion, Spice states that her top era is here, but Brooks feels that she, too, is delusional. She adds that the CDC should make a drag delusion vaccine because she feels that at this point in the competition, it might be spreading.

The next day in the werkroom, the contestants further discuss the previous topic and Loosey asks everyone if they’re “so pissed” that they haven’t won a challenge yet. Jax raises her hand on account of having been in back-to-back lip syncs and said that she’s “over it.”

Brooks asks her if she’s as pissed as Loosey was when she wasn’t in the top in the last challenge, bringing the conversation back to to topic. Jaxx tells RuPaul's Drag Race contestant that while she loves her and that she is her sister, she wanted Loosey to shut up when she complained about being safe last week.

Loosey defends herself by saying that she had one moment of being a little upset and that she doesn’t understand why everyone is making a big deal about it. To this, Jaxx states:

"You said and I quote, I am f***** angry"

They are soon greeted by RuPaul, who tells them about their upcoming challenge. He informs that since some of the queens haven’t had the chance to compete in a lip sync battle yet, the upcoming challenge will give them the opportunity to do just that. The host says:

"Lady kids, we are halfway through the season and I still haven’t seen some of you lip sync for your life and that is all about to change."

He tells them that they will be competing in a “good-old-fashioned” lip sync Lala Perusa, which is a series of dance-offs until one queen goes home.

