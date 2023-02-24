RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 9 release date, air time, and plot

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 9 will air on MTV on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 8 pm ET. Fans will also be able to stream the season on Hulu + Live and Sling TV.

The episode will feature the nine remaining contestants competing in a “crystal” themed ball party to celebrate the series' 200th episode and 15-year anniversary. RuPaul Charles will also challenge drag queens in a mini-competition, to get into some “attention-grabbing” drag before “photo bombing” an important/ iconic Drag Race history.

What to expect from RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode nine?

As mentioned earlier, the episode, titled The Crystal Ball, will air on MTV on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

MTV's description of the episode reads,

"Drag Race celebrates its milestone 200th episode. The queens design outfits featuring the 15 year anniversary gift: crystal. Julia Garner (Inventing Anna; Ozark) guest judges."

This week on RuPaul's Drag Race, American actress Julia Garner will judge the nine drag queens with RuPaul Charles. The drag queens will try to serve three looks in one night at the ball party.

The theme of the looks and costumes are:

Start Your Engines : To give an update of RuPaul’s classic racing suit like never seen before

: To give an update of RuPaul’s classic racing suit like never seen before My Favorite Ball : recreating a past eleganza look from past season's balls look in their own way

: recreating a past eleganza look from past season's balls look in their own way Crystallized Eleganza: A costume dripping with crystals from Zelouf fabrics

The drag queen, who fails to impress the judges with their looks, will be eliminated after the ball.

In a sneak peek of the series, the contestants are challenged to dress up in products provided by Pretty Little Thing within 15 minutes. Once they are done, they will photobomb an important moment in RuPaul's Drag Race history using the green screen.

After completing the challenge, Anetra was announced the winner for photobombing Willow Pill's season 14 talent performance.

Other dress-ups will include:

Salina EsTitties photobombing Laganja Estranja‘s season 6 entrance

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx photobombs Vanessa Vanjie Mateo's exit from season 11

Luxx Noir London photobombs Vivacious in her season 6 photo challenge

Marcia Marcia Marcia photobombing Jinkx Monsoon's season 5 crowning moment

oSpice photobombs Lady Gaga

Loosey LaDuca photobombed Serena ChaCha in her season 5 water photo shoot

Mistress Isabelle Brooks photobombed Morgan McMichaels and RuPaul Charles in season 2

Sasha Colby bombs RuPaul at the judges' dais

Recap of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 8

MTV's description of the episode titled LipSync Lalaparuza Smackdown reads:

"Strategy and alliances emerge as the queens face off in a series of lip syncs, all leading to a final sudden death elimination round."

Last week on RuPaul's Drag Race, the contestants took part in the LipSync Lalaparuza Smackdown challenge. This was judged by RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, and Ross Mathews. Marcia surprised everyone with her flips on stage, while Loosey and Spice competed against each other, and the former won.

Luxx Noir London and Salina EsTitties sang a ballad called It’s All Coming Back to Me Now, and Salina won the battle. Jax and Mistress Isabelle Brooks performed Taylor Dayme’s Tell It to My Heart. Jax kept doing high kicks during her performance, and reached the bottom two with Anetra, and Jax was eliminated later.

MTV airs fresh episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race every Friday at 8 pm ET. Fans can stream the show's episodes on the network's website, which are uploaded a day after the television premiere.

Poll : 0 votes