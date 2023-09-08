RZA 36 Chambers 30th anniversary shows: How to buy tickets, dates, & all you need to know 

The legendary rapper and founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan, RZA, is gearing up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the band's groundbreaking debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). The iconic album that revolutionized the rap scene when it was released on November 9, 1993.

Now in its 30th anniversary, it is set to be celebrated with a series of three consecutive orchestra shows at New York City's iconic Gramercy Theatre. It will be celebrated in style on November 7, 8, and 9 in honor of the album's historic release date.

Before the orchestra shows take center stage in November, he also announced a North American tour Wu-Tang Clan tour set to kick off in September with support from De La Soul and Nas. This North American tour will build momentum and excitement among fans before the orchestra shows commence.

Pre-sale tickets to RZA’s The 36 Chambers 30th anniversary shows go on sale Thursday, September 7, at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster. The general sale begins Friday, September 8 at the same time via Ticketmaster.

The North American tour sale tickets are sold out. However, fans can still buy them via the secondary platform StubHub, where tickets are guaranteed by their Fan Protect Program.

Fans can also follow the artist's social media handles to get the latest updates about the show.

RZA’s tour will begin in New York and end with The 36 Chambers 30th anniversary shows

RZA will kick off the tour with their New York concert, scheduled for September 15, 2023. After performing across multiple cities, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with 36 Chambers Live Orchestra shows in New York on November 9, 2023.

The dates and venues of the shows, including the North American tour are listed below:

Wu-Tang Clan 2023 Tour Dates

September 15, 2023 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

September 20, 2023 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

September 22, 2023 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live

September 23, 2023 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place

September 24, 2023 — Tampa, FL — Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

September 26, 2023 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

September 27, 2023 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

September 29, 2023 — Atlantic City, NJ — Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

October 1, 2023 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

October 2, 2023 — Laval, QC — Place Bell

October 4, 2023 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

October 7, 2023 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

October 8, 2023 — Chicago, IL — United Center

October 10, 2023 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre

October 13, 2023 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

October 14, 2023 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

October 16, 2023 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

October 17, 2023 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

October 18, 2023 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

October 21, 2023 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 22, 2023 — Highland, CA — Yaamava Theatre

RZA’s 36 Chambers Live Orchestra dates

November 7, 2023 — New York, NY — Gramercy Theatre

November 8, 2023 — New York, NY — Gramercy Theatre

November 9, 2023 — New York, NY — Gramercy Theatre

In May 2021, American singer Rihanna and her husband announced the official name for their son: RZA Athelston Mayers. This choice is seen as a tribute to RZA, the iconic leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, reflecting his inspirational impact on the couple.