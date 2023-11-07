Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog collaboration unveils its latest iteration, a striking yellow "Yoke" colorway that captures the essence of both Salehe Bembury's innovative design and Crocs' commitment to comfort. This vibrant edition follows a series of subtler hues, making a bold statement in the lineup of footwear collaborations.

Enthusiasts can look forward to the launch of the new Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog on November 9, available exclusively on the Be A Spunge site.

With a retail price of $85 USD, this design promises to be as accessible as it is stylish. A broader release on the official Crocs website is set to follow on November 17, widening the availability of these sought-after clogs.

With Bembury's trademark topographical-style ridges, the yellow "Yoke" clog creates a visual and physical sensation. The elaborate curving ridges aren't just for show; they add a dimension of texture that's become a signature of Bembury's work.

The clogs from this collaboration are more than their looks. The closed-heel design ensures a secure fit, while the off-colored toe cap adds a subtle contrast. Functionality blends with style in a way that's expected from a Salehe Bembury creation.

The detachable heel strap is a functional feature that offers two modes: the secure "Trail" mode and the relaxed "Free" mode. This versatility ensures that the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog can adapt to different preferences and environments.

Following the initial release, the Crocs website made the clogs more widely available to the public. This staged release plan assures that fans have several chances to get their hands on a pair.

Salehe Bembury's penchant for bold, tactile designs finds a home once again in the iconic Crocs silhouette. The footwear designer, known for his previous high-profile collaborations, continues to redefine casual footwear, merging functionality with a distinct aesthetic.

Meanwhile, Crocs, a brand celebrated for its comfort and versatility, provides the perfect canvas for Bembury's creative vision.

Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog (Image via Crocs)

A collaboration rooted in history

Salehe Bembury’s history of design excellence and Crocs’ legacy of comfort-driven footwear come together in this collaboration. The yellow "Yoke" clog is not just a product but a story of continuous innovation in the footwear industry.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog in the new "Yoke" colorway represents a seamless fusion of form and function.

With the release date just around the corner, fans are poised to embrace this latest offering that promises to deliver both comfort and style.

Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog (Image via Crocs)

The dual-mode functionality, coupled with the striking aesthetic, encapsulates the spirit of collaboration at its finest. Whether you're a long-time follower of Salehe Bembury's designs or simply in search of a fresh twist on a classic Crocs silhouette, this vibrant clog is a bright choice for any footwear collection.