Sam Hunt Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more 

Sam Hunt recently took to social media to announce a new tour, Outskirts, in the summer of 2023, leaving fans excited. The tour is scheduled to take place from July 6, 2023, to September 9. It will kick-start in Hartford, Connecticut, and the artist will also perform at venues in Denver, Las Vegas, and Boston, among others.

While announcing the tour, the singer-songwriter also mentioned that artists including Brett Young and Lily Rose would be performing at the event.

The Verizon Up presale starts on March 7, 2023, at 10 am local time. Sam Hunt hosts his own presale from March 8, 2023, at 10 am local time, which fans can access by visiting https://mailchi.mp/samhunt.com/summerontheoutskirts and registering for the same.

The Live Nation presale begins on March 9, 2023, and fans can purchase tickets using the code 'OPENER' at www.livenation.com. General tickets will be available from March 10, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be accessed via www.ticketmaster.com.

Lily Rose and Brett Young to join Sam Hunt on tour

Lily Rose, a country singer from Georgia, will be joining Sam Hunt on his upcoming tour. She rose to prominence with her single Villain, which was a chart-topper on Itunes, and is also known for her EP Stronger Than Me.

Brett Charles Young, an American pop-country singer-songwriter, will also take the stage on the tour. He is well-known for his debut studio album Brett Young, which ranked number two on the Billboard 200.

The full list of venues and dates for the Sam Hunt tour are listed below:

July 6, 2023 – Hartford, Connecticut at Xfinity Theatre

July 7, 2023 – Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 8, 2023 – Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 14, 2023 – Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 15, 2023 – Darien Center, New York at Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 16, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

July 20, 2023 – Brandon, Mississippi at Brandon Amphitheater

July 21, 2023 – Orange Beach, Alabama at The Wharf Amphitheater

July 22, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

July 27, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 28, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

July 29, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 3, 2023 – Carbondale, Illinois at Southern Illinois University-SIU Banterra Center

August 4, 2023 – Bonner Springs, Kansas at Azura Amphitheater

August 5, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at The Zoo Amphitheatre

August 11, 2023 – Irvine, California at FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 12, 2023 – Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 13, 2023 – Stateline, Nevada at Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

August 18, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August 19, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

August 20, 2023 – Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP

August 24, 2023 – Bethel, New York at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 25, 2023 – Syracuse, New York at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 26, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 7, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 8, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 9, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tracing Sam Hunt's musical career

Sam Lowry Hunt was born in Cedartown, Georgia, on December 8, 1984. He began teaching himself to play the acoustic guitar while attempting a professional football career with the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Sam Hunt's big break in the professional music scene came when he was the co-writer of the 2012 single Come Over by Kenney Chesney. The song was a commercial success, debuting at number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The singer signed up with MCA Nashville in 2014, releasing the EP X2C, which peaked at number 36 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 8,000 copies within the first week of its release. The album title is a play on the word 'ecstasy.'

Sam Hunt achieved critical acclaim with his debut studio album, Montevallo, which was released on October 27, 2014. The album was co-produced by record producer Zach Crowell and singer-songwriter Shane McAnally. It won the Digital Album of the Year at the 2016 ACMA Awards.

Fans are now excited to see the artist in action as he takes the stage during his upcoming Outskirts tour.

