Samantha Fish UK tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Samantha Fish UK tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from October 4, 2024, to October 12, 2024, in venues across mainland UK. The upcoming tour will be the singer's first major tour of the country this year and the second overall tour.
The tour, titled Bulletproof Tour, was announced by the singer via a post on her official Instagram page on March 11, 2024:
Presale for the tour will be available from the Planet Rock website on March 13, 2024, at 10:00 am GMT. Public Tickets for the tour will be available from March 15, 2024, at 10:00 GMT. Tickets can be purchased from the singer's official website or via ticket vendors like Ticketmaster or Ticketweb.
Samantha Fish is embarking on the US leg of her Bulletproof tour, which will feature a performance at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on April 27, 2024.After the US tour, the singer is also scheduled to play a few shows in Australia before embarking on the newly announced UK tour.
The complete list of dates and venues for the Samantha Fish UK Tour 2024 is given below:
- October 4, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at Birmingham Town Hall
- October 5, 2024 – Brighton, UK at Chalk
- October 6, 2024 – London, UK at KOKO
- October 7, 2024 – Norwich, UK, at Epic Studios
- October 8, 2024 – Cardiff (Wales), UK at Tramshed
- October 9, 2024 – Bath, UK, at Komedia Bath
- October 10, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at Project House
- October 11, 2024 – Nottingham, UK, at Rock City
- October 12, 2024 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK at Boiler Shop
The dates and venues for the other Samantha Fish 2024 tour are given below:
- March 13, 2024 – Ridgefield, Connecticut, at Ridgefield Playhouse
- March 14, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Wilbur Theater
- March 15, 2024 – New York City, New York, at Beacon Theater
- March 23, 2024 – Syracuse, New York, at Westcott Theater
- March 24, 2024 – Buffalo, New York, at Asbury Hall
- March 26, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at St Andrew's Hall
- March 28, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan, at Elevation at The Intersection
- April 17, 2024 – Rocky Mount, Virginia, at Harvest Performance Center
- April 24, 2024 – Savanah, Georgia, at Victory North
- April 25, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia, at Variety Playhouse
- April 26, 2024 – Jackson, Mississippi, at Duling Hall
- April 27, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at Fillmore at New Orleans Jazz Festival
- May 2, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana, at Saenger Theater
- May 22, 2024 – Freemantle, Australia, at Freo.Social
- May 24, 2024 – Hindmarsh, Australia, at The Gov- The Venue
- May 25, 2024 – Richmond, Australia, at Corner Hotel
- June 6, 2024 – La Vista, Nevada, at The Astro Amphitheater
Aside from her two tours, the singer will also perform at the Bourbon & Beyond festival, where she will appear in a lineup that includes music acts such as Zach Bryan, Cody Jinks, Young The Giant, and Kaleo, among others.
Samantha Fish is known for her multi-genre music, with influences from bluegrass, country, funk, and rock. The most popular is her fifth studio album, Belle of the West.