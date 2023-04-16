Saturday Night Live season 48 episode 18: How are fans reacting to Ana de Armas' monologue?

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live season 48 featured the 34-year-old Blonde actress Ana de Armas in her first-ever session on the popular show. The monolog that won the audience's hearts was the highlight of the latest episode, which saw Ana de Aramas candidly address everything from her journey to the USA to her struggle with a language that is not her own.

The April 15 episode of Saturday Night Live! drew in a lot of viewers. It was because of the gorgeous actress who has become a household name in the last couple of years, especially after the release of Blonde, one of her most defining works that also got her an Oscar nomination.

Mary Ann Lissau @nose4rose @nbcsnl Great comments on the thrill it must be to host. She was excellent! @nbcsnl Great comments on the thrill it must be to host. She was excellent!

This episode also stirred the pot in the online space, where many came forward to talk about the episode and Ana de Armas. Social media sites like Twitter have been buzzing with reaction to the actress' monolog, which was almost the biggest highlight in the show for some time.

"This is awesome": Fans were wowed by Ana de Armas' brilliant monolog

Ana de Armas came into the show as a first-time host but did not show any signs of not being a veteran. Apart from her interesting presence, her monolog, in which she addressed her Cuban roots and her journey to American citizenship, was undoubtedly a standout in the show.

The Blonde actress began the show by talking about her origins. She said:

"Gracias, gracias,...He tenido un año increíble y estoy muy feliz de estar aquí presentando el programa de esta noche." ("Thank you, thank you; I’ve had an incredible year and I’m very happy to be here hosting the show tonight."

She added:

"I speak English...But I didn’t when I first got to the U.S. I was born in Cuba. I came to America when I was 26, and I learned English the way everyone who comes to this country does: by watching Friends."

Her subtle comedic digs, along with her own heartfelt journey, impressed many takers, as was evident from the glaringly positive response her words generated on social media platforms.

Howie @Suphowie @nbcsnl Started to learn English at 26 and host SNL… what a talented person @nbcsnl Started to learn English at 26 and host SNL… what a talented person

As usual, Ana de Armas won the hearts with both her beauty and her words as so many fans came forward to unanimously share their opinion about the 34-year-old who is currently at the peak of her acting career.

Josh ❤️ Super Mario Bros Movie #BlackLivesMatter @supermangeek101 @nbcsnl So proud of Ana de Armas as she did a fantastic job with her beautiful monologue & she gave us one of the best SNL episodes of the season! @nbcsnl So proud of Ana de Armas as she did a fantastic job with her beautiful monologue & she gave us one of the best SNL episodes of the season! https://t.co/FQheVYc8pz

The episode also featured musical host Karol G, making this one of the most complete episodes.

Saturday Night Live! stars Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, Punkie Johnson, Andrew Dismukes, Michael Che, and Colin Jost. It is created by Lorne Michaels and director Liz Patrick, alongside Broadway Video and SNL Studios.

This episode of SNL is available for streaming on Peacock.

