Scorpions Las Vegas Residency 2024: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

The iconic German hard rock band Scorpions has announced nine Las Vegas Residency shows in 2024 titled "Love at First Sting Las Vegas" in honor of the 40th anniversary of their iconic album of the same name, Love at First Sting.

The Scorpions are known for their live performances and rock music, and this will not be the first time that the band will be going on their Las Vegas Residency shows. In 2022, the band went to the highly successful Sin City Nights Vegas Residency, and now they will return with their Love at First Sting Las Vegas Residency shows in 2023.

Live Nation will open the presale for the Las Vegas Residency shows on November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale will go on sale on November 9 via Ticketmaster. The sold-out shows can also be purchased through third-party sites such as StubHub.

Fans can also follow the social media handles of the band to stay updated on the latest updates on the Las Vegas Residency shows.

Scorpions Las Vegas Residency 2024 shows will begin in April and end in May

The Scorpions band has expressed how excited they are for their 40th anniversary of the Love at First Sting album and their 2024 Las Vegas Residency tour:

“We‘re very excited to return to Las Vegas in 2024 for nine more concerts at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Bakkt Theater,” Scorpions singer.

Klaus Meine, the frontman of the band, stated:

“We can’t wait to share our new show with our fans in the US, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the iconic Love at First Sting album along with our biggest hits! Get ready for another Desert Sting … it’s gonna be a Hell of a Ride!!!”

Here are the dates and venues for the tour:

April 11, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

April 13, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

April 18, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

April 20, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

April 24, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

April 26, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

April 28, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

May 1, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

May 3, 2024 - Las Vegas - BAKKT Theatre, Planet Hollywood

For their 2024 Residency, the Scorpions band will take fans on a nostalgic journey as they perform their classic album Love at First Sting. This landmark album, released in 1984, included timeless hits like Rock You Like a Hurricane and Still Loving You.

In addition to the album, Scorpions will also treat their audience to a selection of their other greatest hits, ensuring an unforgettable night of rock 'n' roll.

Despite the band's different lineup changes, they have maintained popularity in Europe. Following a hiatus, they released Savage Amusement (1988) with the hit Rhythm of Love. Their biggest-selling record, Crazy World (1990), featured the timeless ballad Wind of Change. While they found success in the U.S. during the '80s, the alternative music boom in the '90s changed the landscape.