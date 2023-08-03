Scream 7: Expected Release window, Cast details, Director details, Plot and more

In recent news for slasher movie fans, Scream 7 was recently confirmed and is expected to start production in no time now that it has received a director and a tentative distributor in Paramount. Looks like Ghostface will be returning after all!

Most details about the movie currently remain under wraps. However, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Christopher Landon will be taking over the reins from Radio Silence, aka Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, as they step away from the franchise.

Scream 6 debuted earlier this year in March and raked in $168 million at the global box office, breaking all previous records of the franchise. Fans are eagerly anticipating the seventh installment for more action and drama between Ghostface and the core four - Melissa Barrera's Sam, Jenna Ortega's Tara, Mason Gooding's Chad, and Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy - who are expected to return.

Scream 7 might face delays, but it is expected to debut in Spring 2024 and witness the return of the "Core Four"

As of now, Scream 7, which was recently confirmed, has no release date but will possibly make a debut in the Spring of 2024. The previous installment arrived in March 2023, nearly fourteen months after it was confirmed in February 2022. There could be a possible delay in the upcoming movie considering the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that the relatively fresh cast of the franchise aka the "Core Four," including Melissa Barrera as Sam, Jenna Ortega as Tara, Mason Gooding as Chad, and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy, who featured in the recent two movies are expected to return in Scream 7. However, the actors have no current deals for the new movie.

Since the previous instalment specifically pinpointed the above-mentioned actors as the new "Core Four" of the franchise, fans are rooting for all four to make a comeback for the upcoming installment. Moreover, Sam's boyfriend, Danny, may also return since he was among the final few who survived.

The first Scream movie premiered in 1996 and was directed by Wes Craven. Multiple sequels followed, but the core, including Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and David Arquette, featured in the first five films.

For Scream 6, only Cox returned to reprise her role as Gale Weathers alongside Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed. There is a possibility that they both might return. As for the remaining cast, Paramount has made no official confirmation regarding Scream 7 auditions.

Christopher Landon has replaced Radio Silence to take over the directorial reins for Scream 7

Only recently it was announced that Radio Silence - Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett - will be stepping away from the franchise as Christopher Landon replaces the duo as the Scream 7 director.

Landon has an extensive horror/horror-comedy portfolio, including several Paranormal Activity films, the Happy Death Day movies, Freaky, and his most recent work, We Have a Ghost for Netflix, which featured David Harbour and Jahi Winston. The film premiered earlier this year in February.

The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are currently working on an original horror movie for Universal, which is also facing delays due to the writers' and actors' strike. They will now serve as executive producers for the franchise alongside Chad Villella.

It remains unclear whether James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, who wrote scripts for the previous two installments, will write Scream 7. Landon, being an accustomed screenwriter, may take over the role himself.

Potential spoilers and plot leaks for Scream 7

While the Scream 7 plot may take a turn in any direction since there is a possibility that as long as Melissa Barrera's Sam is alive, the franchise will continue to explore her struggles being the daughter of Billy Loomis and her relationship with the tragic past she hails from.

The Screen Rant addressed how the upcoming installment may bring something interesting and differentiate itself from the franchise's previous movies. This is because every Scream movie plays around with the rules of the genre and the type.

The first one was about scary movies, while the second was sequels. Scream 3 was about trilogies, Scream 4 was about reboots, and Scream 5 was a legacy sequel. The most recent instalment was a commentary on franchises. As such, this seems like interesting factors, as fans of the slasher can expect some intriguing storylines and how the characters will fit into it.

No official statement has been made as of yet regarding Scream 7 auditions or a release date.