"Sean wants to be Hannah so bad": Survivor 45 fans appalled by season's second self-elimination

Survivor 45 has had one too many "quitters" for the audience's liking. With only four episodes aired, the season has already raked up a 50% quit rate, with two contestants choosing self-elimination. The series has rarely seen a tribe as unlucky as the Lulus. All four contestants who have left the show thus far have been part of the OG Yellow tribe.

Since Survivor opens the field for commoners to audition, they receive millions of pitches each season, with only a select few making it through. The competition to even appear on the show is intense, so fans are ticked off by those who are "wasting" this magnanimous opportunity by quitting without a genuine vote-out. Many believe their spot could've been given to someone who would probably value it more.

The recent elimination of Sean has left viewers empathizing with his background but confused by his reasoning. While many are comparing it to Hannah's reason for leaving, others are saying if he had taken this decision earlier, Sabiyah could have progressed. X (formerly Twitter) user @Car_Lst wrote:

"Sean wants to be Hannah so bad I can't #Survivor45"

Sean Edwards quits Survivor 45, and fans are over it

The last episode of Survivor 45 saw yet another member of the OG Lulu Tribe get eliminated. Just four episodes in, the Yellow Squad would've been down to two members if it weren't for the tribe swap at the beginning of the episode. New teams were formed, with the last three standing castaways of the Lulu Tribe being split. This led them to believe the Lulu curse was broken since it was now brand new.

For the first time since the commencement of this season, Lulu won an immunity challenge. Still, the only original member who celebrated their victory was Kaleb, considering Emily was moved to Belo and Sean to Reba. Reba came out at the bottom, sending them to face the Tribal Council. Shockingly, the castaways were met with the season's second self-elimination, as Sean asked to be voted out.

Sean prepared an emotional speech about his journey with his husband and quickly turned it into wanting to quit the show to see him again. Once the contestants are eliminated, they're sent to Ponderosa, a camp where they relax until the Jury stage begins.

Although fans supported his relationship wholeheartedly, they noticed that since Sean would be stuck in Ponderosa, he wouldn't be able to meet his husband in the USA immediately anyway. Fans called him out for simply wanting the luxury of the other camp instead of having to survive on the Island like the other castaways.

When compared with Hannah's reason for quitting, she cited her hunger and nicotine cravings as why she couldn't continue, which fans found easier to comprehend. On leaving the base camp and entering Ponderosa, the eliminated contestants are provided with all the amenities the Survivor castaways don't get easily, including food and potentially cigarettes, while in Ponderosa.

Another factor playing into the viewers' collective disappointment was that Sean chose this path after last week's elimination of Lulu's Sabiyah Broderick.

Sabiyah was known by fans and fellow castaways for being a strong competitor who was let go too early, especially with Sean's voluntary exit. Since he was also a part of the losing tribe the previous week, he could have made his decision then and potentially saved Sabiyah, someone who wanted to win.

During his time on the show, he brought a charming, positive attitude to every challenge, with some people also believing he had what it takes to grab the victory. After watching this episode, the Survivor audience took to the internet to express their absolute shock and confusion.

Now, the tribes have swapped, and only two original members of the Lulu tribe are left. So, it's only a matter of time before the audience learns whether the Lulu curse is real. The competition between the tribes has certainly evened out, making it possible for anyone to take home the ultimate win.

Survivor season 45, episode 5, will be available on CBS on October 25 at 8 pm ET.