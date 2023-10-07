Sean Wotherspoon x Gap "Re-Issue" Collection: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

Sean Wotherspoon x Gap "Re-Issue" Collection is a blend of vintage charm with a modern twist following the cargo pants, t-shirts, jeans, khaki pants, and so on. This union between Sean Wotherspoon, the maestro of design known for his vintage aesthetics, and Gap, an enduring emblem of classic apparel, is a testament to fashion's evolving yet cyclical nature.

Set to take the fashion world by storm, this collaboration promises a collection where old-school meets contemporary, offering enthusiasts a walk down memory lane infused with today's flair. As the global fashion community eagerly anticipates its release, many await to see how this collection encapsulates the essence of both Gap's timeless appeal and Wotherspoon's unique design sensibilities.

After the collection's Berlin event on October 9, which marks the beginning of its launch, a global release is set to follow. Japan, with its keen fashion sense, is gearing up for online and offline releases scheduled for October 14. The collection comes with a diverse price range, from ¥3,990 to ¥26,900 JPY (approximately $27-$180 USD).

Sean Wotherspoon x Gap "Re-Issue" Collection will be available in stores from October 14

Drawing from Gap's rich heritage, the "Re-Issue" collection comprises jackets, tees, hoodies, and more. Sean Wotherspoon, with his innate knack for design, has brought forth pieces that evoke nostalgia while exuding contemporary charm.

From the vibrant, reversible Arctic Light Fleece to the custom zipper-front denim jacket adorned with a corduroy collar, each piece in the 11-item collection speaks volumes of the collaboration's essence.

Among the standout items are hoodies that blend with crewneck sweatshirt collars, pants with intricate embroidered details, corduroy hats, graphic T-shirts, and an exclusive corduroy bear figure.

Sean Wotherspoon x Gap "Re-Issue" Collection (Image from official Gap website)

For Wotherspoon, the reversible nylon and fleece jackets have a sentimental touch, reminding him of his father and the Gap store where his mother worked. His aim was to recreate his favorite Gap classics with precision, ensuring top-notch quality and vibrant colors.

Now, here are a few price details for Sean Wotherspoon x Gap "Re-Issue" Collection.

Cargo Pants with GapFlex: $63.00

Original T-Shirt: $23.00

Modern Khakis in Straight Fit with GapFlex: $47.00

Kids Rugby Polo Shirt: $24.00

Kids 100% Organic Cotton '90s Loose Jeans with Washwell: $29.00

Sean Wotherspoon:

Sean Wotherspoon has been ruling over the sneaker and streetwear scene. He co-founded the Round Two vintage store and his designs are vintage-inspired. In 2017, he won Nike's "Vote Forward" contest. This win led to his popular Air Max 1/97 SW design which featured colorful corduroy. Wotherspoon values vintage culture and sustainable fashion.

Gap:

Gap Inc. was founded in 1969 by Donald and Doris F. Fisher. It began in San Francisco. The aim was to sell well-fitting jeans. With time, Gap grew into a global fashion brand.

They sell classic, versatile clothing which are suitable for all ages. They're known for logo sweatshirts and classic denim. Gap values inclusivity and sustainability and remains a favorite in the fashion world.

Sean Wotherspoon x Gap "Re-Issue" Collection (Image via Gap website)

The Sean Wotherspoon x Gap "Re-Issue" Collection encapsulates the perfect blend of history and innovation. It's a celebration of Gap's enduring legacy and Wotherspoon's design prowess.

For those keen on relishing a piece of fashion history infused with a modern twist, this Sean Wotherspoon x Gap "Re-Issue" collection promises to be a treasure trove.