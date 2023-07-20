Secret Invasion episode 5 review: Did the latest episode of the Marvel series live up to viewers' expectations?

The brand new Marvel miniseries Secret Invasion arrived with its latest fifth episode on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The episode titled Harvest was written by Michael Bhim and Brian Tucker. It was directed by Ali Selim.

The highly anticipated finale of Secret Invasion is about to premiere on Disney+, and this episode serves as the lead-up to that climactic event. Therefore, it is reasonable to conclude that the fans of the show had elevated expectations for the episode.

The new episode titled, Harvest, took viewers on an emotionally driven and thrilling journey as they witnessed a set of unexpectedly gripping events, entailing G'iah and Priscilla holding a funeral for Talos, Gravik offering Fury a deal and Fury making a journey to Finland to retrieve something crucial, among others.

It gave a lot of nail-biting moments to the audience and was fitting to create anticipation for the upcoming season finale.

Without further delay, let's dive right in to find out in detail how Secret Invasion episode 5 turned out.

A review of Disney+'s Secret Invasion episode 5: New revelations and an upcoming war made for a riveting episode

An arresting storyline, backed up by solid writing

The storyline for the latest episode 5 of Secret Invasion focused on a shocking revelation that disclosed the true reason behind Nick Fury's return to the world. The episode showcased how Fury was partially responsible for the chaos Gravik had brought on to the world.

The writers of the episode, Tucker and Bhim, did an exceptional job crafting the screenplay for the fifth episode. Their work generated a great deal of excitement among viewers, leaving them eagerly anticipating what the upcoming series finale has in store.

The writing in the episode was concise and focused, effectively building anticipation until finally revealing the truth about the protagonist's past activities. The episode stood out in terms of its writing.

A crisp & fast-paced direction made the episode more exciting

This episode of Marvel's Secret Invasion was also on the shorter side, just like episode 4. It was approximately 37 minutes long. Despite its short runtime, the episode went on to present viewers with an array of thrilling events. Thus, each event was directed and displayed in a crisp and compact manner.

Episode 5's director, Ali Selim, who also directed the series finale, did an excellent job of keeping up with the episode's fast-paced plot. Especially in instances where G'iah and Priscilla had to defend themselves from Gravik's men or when Fury took Sonya to a cemetery, the direction was quite captivating.

Consistently promising acting performance by the lead cast

Samuel L. Jackson once again proved that he is the perfect fit for the role of Nick Fury. The actor majorly proved that again by taking on his iconic suit and eye patch at the very end of the fifth episode of Secret Invasion. He thoroughly explored the character in the episode and skillfully highlighted all the intense aspects that the episode was lacking.

The other cast members of the show also delivered impressive performances in the latest episode. Kingsley Ben-Adir portrayed the main antagonist Gravik, while Emilia Clarke played the character G'iah.

Olivia Colman portrayed Sonya Falsworth, Don Cheadle took on the role of Raava / James "Rhodey" Rhodes, and Charlayne Woodard played Varra / Priscilla Davis.

Their performances contributed to the overall success of the Disney+ miniseries.

Don't forget to catch Secret Invasion episode 5, which is currently streaming on the popular streaming platform Disney+.