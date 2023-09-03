Secrets of Penthouse: Release date, air time, where to watch, and more details explored

On September 4 at 9 p.m. ET, the new A&E series Secrets of Penthouse will premiere. There will be four episodes of the show. Curious Films is in charge of handling the show's production. A trailer has already been released by the show, and according to its description:

“Secrets of Penthouse” tells the story of the extraordinary rise of Bob Guccione, who became one of the richest men in America by founding Penthouse Magazine but tore apart his family in the process. The film charts the story behind Guccione’s rise and fall. At his height, he was one of the wealthiest men in America, who made millions with Penthouse Magazine by taking on Playboy and pushing the world of adult entertainment further than ever before.”

Additionally, it stated:

“When Bob Guccione died in 2010, he had lost his entire fortune. Now, with access inside the family and to those who knew him best, many of whom have never spoken before, this series reveals the truth about Bob Guccione and explores the impact he had on those closest to him."

Dov Freedman, Elaine Frontain Bryant, and Brad Abramson are the executive producers of the show.

The story revolves around a magazine publisher, Bob Guccione

The show centers around Bob Guccione, a magazine publisher who earned millions through a magazine called Penthouse. His birth name was Robert Charles Joseph Edward Sabatini Guccione. He was born on December 17, 1930, in Brooklyn, New York City, New York, USA. On October 20, 2010, he passed away in Plano, Texas, USA, due to lung cancer.

He was known for his work in Caligula, Lowball, and Penthouse Interactive Virtual Photo Shoot Vol. 1. He was married to Katherine Keeton, Muriel Hudson, Lillian Abrams, and April Dawn Warren Guccione during his lifetime. In 1965, he was in London when he came up with the idea for the magazine, as he wanted to create a brand larger than Playboy.

He became one of America's wealthiest people by 1980 as a result of his work building up the company. His magazine, Penthouse, circulated in 16 countries and made 4.7 million per month. Additionally, he added 15 other types of magazines focused on essential topics, such as photography and computers.

According to a 1982 Forbes report, Bob Guccione had a $400 million net worth. He was the father of five children: Bob Guccione Jr., Nicholas Guccione, Anthony Guccione, Tonina Guccione, and Nina Guccione.

Moreover, he had a passion for art and painting, and his collection consisted of many masterpieces by Sandro Botticelli, Albrecht Dürer, El Greco, Marc Chagall, Salvador Dalí, Giorgio de Chirico, Edgar Degas, Fernand Léger, Gilbert Stone, Henri Matisse, Jules Pascin, Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Georges Henri Rouault, Chaïm Soutine, and Vincent van Gogh.

Additionally, the first two episodes of the show, Secrets of Penthouse, are scheduled to premiere on the show's premiere date. On the first episode, The Visionary, it mentions the following synopsis:

“The extraordinary rise of Bob Guccione, who becomes one of the richest men in America by founding Penthouse magazine but tears apart his family in the process.”

Additionally, the second episode of the show, which will be released on the same date, is titled The Pornographer. Its synopsis reads:

“Following the release of the infamous Roman porn epic "Caligula," Penthouse faces a moral backlash from both the religious right and feminist left; Guccione publishes nude pictures of the first Black Miss America, Vanessa Williams.”

Following this, the remaining two episodes of Secrets of Penthouse will be released on September 5, 2023.

Secrets of Penthouse will air on A&E at 9 p.m. ET on September 4.