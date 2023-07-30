Secrets of a University on LMN: Cast list and characters explored

LMN's upcoming thriller drama film, Secrets of a University, will premiere on the channel on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The flick centers around the life of an ambitious woman who's decided to officially announce her relationship with her senator boyfriend. However, his son causes her problems, pulling her into a web of moral dilemmas. The official synopsis of the film, according to LMN, reads:

''Eliza De La Cruz knows what she wants: a high-powered job in academia; to finally go public with her (married) Senator boyfriend James Holbrooke; and to upend the nepotism and inequity in higher education, starting with her new role as Head of Admissions for the illustrious Wilder University. But after Eliza goes against her own morals to admit James’ failing son, Nathan, to a coveted place in Wilder’s most prestigious program, she discovers he plagiarized his entire application.''

The synopsis further reads:

''James pressures Eliza to keep it quiet, while Nathan’s girlfriend, Charlotte, also warns Eliza not to cross the Holbrooke family. Wracked by hypocrisy and guilt, Eliza finds herself at odds with the powerful Holbrooke family, Wilder’s old guard, the police, and an anonymous culprit who knows all her secrets and seems to be out for blood.''

Secrets of a University stars L.A. Sweeney in the lead role, along with many others playing significant supporting characters. The film is directed by Kara Harun and written by Rachel Manson.

L.A. Sweeney and others star in Secrets of a University

1) L.A. Sweeney as Eliza De La Cruz

L.A. Sweeney plays the role of protagonist Eliza De La Cruz in LMN's Secrets of a University. She's a highly ambitious and determined woman who's planning to announce her relationship with a prominent politician.

However, she's forced to compromise on her morals when his son is discovered to have plagiarized his college application and she's asked to remain silent about the issue.

The story will be told from Eliza's point of view and it'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored in the movie. Viewers can expect L.A. Sweeney to deliver a powerful performance in the film. Her other acting credits include Last Resort, Skymed, and Trickle & Flow, to name a few.

2) James Gallanders as James Holbrooke

James Gallanders essays the role of James Holbrooke in the new LMN thriller movie. James is a senator who's been in a relationship with Eliza. Their relationship becomes increasingly strained due to James's son. It'll be interesting to see how their equation evolves over the course of the movie.

James Gallanders has previously appeared in Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story, Mommy's Little Girl, and Homekilling Queen, among many more TV shows and films.

3) Eden Cupid as Charlotte Lexington

Eden Cupid dons the role of Charlotte Lexington in Secrets of a University. Charlotte is James' son Nathan's girlfriend who does not get along with Eliza. Their tense relationship is one of the major aspects of the film. Viewers might recognize Eden Cupid from The Umbrella Academy, Faith Heist: A Christmas Caper, and Don't Hang Up.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars various other actors, including:

Liam Lynch

Aniko Kaszas

Sarah Booth

Krista Bridges

You can watch Secrets of a University on LMN on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET.