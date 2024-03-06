See No Evil on ID: What happened to Whitney Gray?

The 22-year-old Independence resident, Whitney Gray, was shot to death in front of her sons after a road rage incident on October 16, 2016. She was in her minivan with her two sons in the backseat and her 16-year-old niece in the passenger's seat when the shooting took place.

The shooter, Christopher Taylor, tried to pass the victim's vehicle, leading to an altercation. Whitney's niece then reportedly threw a drink at Taylor's SUV, which prompted him to shoot Whitney in the chest, as per ComingSoon.

The See No Evil season 12 episode 9 titled Not a Social Person will air on March 6, 2024, at 9 pm EST on Investigation Discovery and delve deeper into the case. The synopsis reads:

"A motorist shoots dead Whitney Gray while she shops with her young kids and teenage niece. Detectives follow a trail of CCTV to track down the suspect car and discover that the killer is on the run and carrying a stash of weapons."

What happened to Whitney Gray? Details explored

The 22-year-old mother-of-two Whitney Gray was in her minivan when she was shot to death in front of her sons at the 1600 block in Sterling on October 16, 2016, at 7:40 pm local time. According to Fox4KC, Whitney Gray was involved in a road rage incident with a man in a white SUV before the shooting took place.

According to court documents accessed by Idaho Statesman, Whitney's niece threw a drink at the SUV before the driver fired a shot. The driver was later identified as 39-year-old Christopher Taylor of Independence.

As per Idaho Statesman, the suspect was driving close to Whitney's car while heading north on Sterling near 23rd Street. He tried to overtake her car and this almost caused an accident. The two cars had halted at the intersection of Winner Road, where they had a heated exchange. Eyewitnesses stated that the teen then threw the drink at the white SUV, after which they heard a loud pop, as per Idaho Statesman.

The bullet hit Whitney Gray's chest and proved to be fatal. Fox4KC further reported that there were several bullet holes in the windshield of the car. Whitney's 16-year-old niece and her sons, aged 3 years and 6 months at the time, were in the vehicle when the shooting took place.

Taylor reportedly fled the scene and left his home following the shooting.

Whitney's father, Sean Gray, shared that her sons had been living with him and his wife, Angela Gray since the shooting. He spoke to The Times Record and stated that her older son had been having nightmares about the shooting.

“Since the day it happened, it's been quite a big task having two little ones with us. How do you comfort a 5-year-old like that? My grandchildren have been given a life sentence for not having their mother,” he said.

Christopher Taylor was arrested in South Dakota by U.S. Marshals and charged with second-degree murder. He was sentenced to seven years for involuntary manslaughter and 17 years for armed criminal action by Circuit Judge Marco Roldan. Both the sentences are running concurrently.

See No Evil season 12 episode 9 will shed more light on the case when it airs on March 6, 2024.