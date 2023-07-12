In August 2016, 52-year-old Debra Novacluse was found dead in one of the rooms of the Super 8 Motel located in Kamloops, Canada. Her body was found hidden underneath the mattress by the staff. An autopsy confirmed that she had been beaten to death.

Debra was reportedly seen with a friend named David Miller, who threw a party in the motel's suite. The party was recorded in a Facebook live video captured by one of the many unknown people. This witness also alleged that he was the last person who was with the victim in that room.

David changed his version of events multiple times before eventually confessing to the murder after his arrest. Authorities believed the accused killed Debra during an act of s*xual assault. He was later found guilty of second-degree murder.

See No Evil on ID is slated to dive into Debra Novacluse's murder case in an all-new episode titled The Man in the Cowboy Hat. The official synopsis states:

"In 2016, in Kamloops, Canada, a motel cleaner finds the body of an unidentified woman in one of the rooms; detectives turn to surveillance cameras to track a mysterious suspect in a cowboy hat, leading to a desperate manhunt across Canada."

The episode will air on the channel this Wednesday, July 12, at 9 pm ET.

Debra Novacluse's body was found wrapped in a sleeping bag beneath the mattress of a Super 8 Motel room

Kamloops' Super 8 Motel staff found the body of Debra Novacluse, 52, wrapped in a sleeping bag and hidden underneath a blood-soaked mattress in one of the first-floor suites on August 27, 2016.

According to The Cinemaholic, the autopsy confirmed that Debra suffered several wounds to her face, neck, head, and chest. There were also injuries on her genital parts, which suggested that something was forcefully inserted. The cause of death was later determined to be either asphyxia or blunt-force trauma.

The Vancouver Sun reported that Debra "was savagely beaten about her head and suffered such severe trauma to her neck from repeated choking and applications of force that her cricoid cartilage was fractured."

Debra Novacluse was reportedly visiting Kamloops from Abbotsford that summer with a man named David Miller and frequently visited the motel. Witnesses claimed to have seen the two together in the early morning hours of the same day the former was found murdered in the room.

According to key witness Jessica Roth, she allegedly met David Miller on August 26 outside a casino. Jessica claimed he was inviting people over to his "smoking," "double-bedded room" at the Super 8 Motel, where she first met Debra.

Jessica left the room sometime around 4 in the morning and alleged that David and Debra were the last people in the room. Hours later, the 52-year-old was found dead in the room. The Cinemaholic mentioned that Jessica had also streamed a Facebook Live video of the suspect.

David Miller admitted to murdering Debra Novacluse during rough s*x after changing his story multiple times

A few days after the motel room discovery, David Miller was arrested in Ontario on September 1 and eventually admitted to murdering Debra Novacluse. He offered multiple explanations and kept changing his version of events.

According to Kamloops This Week, David initially denied being in the city with Debra before claiming that they were together but denying involvement in the murder. He was interviewed until he confessed to murdering the 52-year-old by wrapping her body in a sleeping bag and hiding it beneath the mattress.

David alleged that the victim died of accidental suffocation while he defended himself after she attacked him. The former later told authorities that she died during rough s*x.

The same report mentioned that David stated he "choked her too much" and "she [Debra] started beeling." He claimed that he cleaned up afterwards and fled the crime scene.

David Miller was initially charged with first-degree murder because the prosecution alleged that Debra Novacluse's death was part of a s*xual assault. The B.C. Supreme Court Justice, Marguerite Church, declared that she was not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt about the s*xual assault angle and found him guilty of a lesser second-degree murder charge, handing him a 15-year prison term.

Learn more about the case on ID's See No Evil this Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

