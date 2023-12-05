See No Evil on ID: Where is Stephen Duxbury now?

27-year-old Orlando resident Sasha Samsudean was discovered dead in her bedroom after a night of drinking with her friends. Samsudean lived at the Uptown Place Condominiums where she was dropped off after a night at her favorite bar, Attic Nightclub.

However, the night unfolded rather unfortunately as Sasha fumbled through her building looking for her apartment while being stalked by Stephen Duxbury, the security guard at her apartment complex. Samsudean was supposedly r*ped and strangled to death in her apartment by Duxbury.

The See No Evil episode, titled No Place Like Home, chronicles Samsudean's death at the hands of Stephen Duxbury, who is presently serving two life sentences and 15 additional years. The synopsis reads:

"When young professional Sasha Samsudean disappears after a night out in downtown Orlando, Florida, detectives turn to video surveillance footage to unravel the mystery and bring Sasha's killer to justice."

Sasha Samsudean was strangled to death

Sasha Samsudean, a social media manager based out of Orlando, Florida, failed to show up to a breakfast date with her friend Anthony Roper on October 17, 2015. Worried about why she was not answering calls or texts, Roper went over to her place with two other friends to find her car in the Uptown Place Apartment complex.

He dialed in for help from the local police, who then discovered Sasha in her bedroom strangled to death and possibly beaten. Her upper body had bruises consistent with restraint of some form.

Sasha's clothes were torn and she was n*ked waist down. Her body was placed under a comforter. The room smelt of a cleaning agent like bleach and the toilet seat was left up.

The investigators gathered evidence from the crime scene, surveillance footage from the street cameras, and a statement from the 24/7 security guard, Stephen Duxbury.

Duxbury said Sasha had returned home drunk with two other women that night. Unable to locate her keys, she tagged inside with another resident and made her way to the apartment where she fumbled with the access codes.

Why was Stephen Duxbury arrested?

The Orlando Police Department found Duxbury's statement contradicting the building's security footage, which the investigators accessed when a neighbor came forward as a witness to Duxbury stalking Sasha that night.

Duxbury was spotted stalking Sasha for 40 minutes through the hallway. He reportedly made his way through common areas without security cameras. Following a 90-minute period where Sasha could not be spotted, Duxbury made his way to his car parked in the second-floor garage with white refuse bags with red handles at 6:36 am. and he returned a minute later.

The plastic bags were the same as the ones found in Sasha's apartment.

He had told the police that his shift had ended at 6 am. Besides, the residents at Uptown Place confirmed that garbage collection was not one of the duties of the security guard.

Moreover, the Orlando Sentinel reported:

"Duxbury’s thumbprint was found on Samsudean’s toilet lid and on her nightstand, and his DNA was found on her chest, records show. His phone records showed a Google search for how to defeat the keypad lock Sasha Samsudean had on her apartment door."

Stephen Duxbury agreed to a polygraph test that came back positive with duplicitous answers.

Where is Stephen Duxbury now?

Duxbury was arrested on October 30, 2015, and charged with first-degree murder, attempted s*xual battery, and burglary. He was tried for six days and found guilty on November 21, 2017. Duxbury was sentenced to two lives without parole with an additional 15 years for burglary charges.

Stephen Duxbury is at the Graceville Correctional Facility in Jackson County, Florida as per prison records.