Seeking Brother Husband season 1 episode 2: Release date, air time, and plot

Seeking Brother Husband season 1 is set to return with a new episode this Sunday, April 2, at 10:00 pm ET, on TLC.

In the upcoming episode, Elisa will go on a date as she looks for a potential new partner, while Chara will open up about her relationship with her husband. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads as:

"Chara, Patrick and Noble navigate their relationship after Noble moves out; Kenya, Carl and Tiger hunt for a bigger home; Elisa leaves Mike at home to go on a date; Dustin gives advice to Vinson on dealing with his jealousy issues over Kim."

Elisa goes on a date in the upcoming episode of Seeking Brother Husband

In the upcoming episode of the TLC show, titled Three’s a Crowd but Four…, Elisa meets someone new, but the potential match seems more interested in a physical relationship.

In a promo clip uploaded to the channel's social media handle, Isaac asks Elisa if s*x is an important factor while seeking other partners. She tells him that while it is, it isn’t the most important factor either, adding:

"Ideally what I’m looking for, is another relationship."

He asks whether she wants a boyfriend and a husband and she says, “Why not.” In his confessional, the Seeking Brother Husband's cast member's date states that Elisa is indeed interesting. Isaac further added that although they both have an active dating lives, their style is quite different. He usually likes to go with the flow while she is looking for something very specific. In a confessional, Elisa said:

"Isaac talks a lot about s*x which is fine, there’s no judgment there but that’s just not what I’m looking for."

Another promo clip provides insight into Chara, Patrick, and Noble’s lifestyle. The clip starts with Patrick’s confessional wherein he admits that if someone had told him previously about being in a situation where he is with the Seeking Brother Husband stars Chara and Noble, he would have told them that they’re out of their minds. He added:

"You’re crazy. It’s not going to happen."

Chara tells the cameras that the idea of exploring came up about four years ago. She added that she was in a car accident before that which left her with extensive injuries where she couldn’t speak and had to relearn how to be mobile. The recovery led to a decline in the couple’s s*x life as the Seeking Brother Husband cast member did not feel attractive or confident and the “fire” started to go out:

"We were in a s*xless marriage for almost 10 years."

The gemologist continued that people told the two to get a divorce and would claim that their marriage wasn’t a “real marriage” and that her husband should leave her. She didn’t want to leave her husband because Chara could not imagine a life without him in it.

However, she told Patrick that he was not responsible for her emotional stability and that they should think about changing something, which is when the idea of another male partner came up.

Tune in on Sunday, April 2, at 10:00 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Seeking Brother Husband on TLC.

