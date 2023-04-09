Seeking Brother Husband season 1 episode 3 release date, air time, and plot

Seeking Brother Husband is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, Chara opens up about wanting to be a mother, and Kenya is faced with the tough decision of getting married without her partner’s parents present at the wedding.

"Kim invites Vinson to a party to see how he handles her flirting with other men; Chara wants a baby and may need to find a new partner; Kenya tells her husbands that an old flame is back in her life; Mike's mum has concerns about his lifestyle."

“Why won’t they accept me?” Seeking Brother Husband's Kenya on Tiger’s mother not attending their wedding

In the upcoming episode of Seeking Brother Husband, Kenya, Carl, and Tiger are seen having a conversation about Kenya and Tiger’s wedding. Kenya has been married to Carl for over 26 years, and Tiger and the TLC show star have been together for over a decade.

However, Tiger told the Seeking Brother Husband cast member that his parents do not want to be a part of their wedding. He said:

"I’d love to brag about my mama, but I went and talked to her and expressed how I felt. I really wanted her to be at the ceremony and unfortunately my mom no on certain terms that she is not coming."

Kenya asked him what they were going to do, and Tiger told her that he still wanted to have the ceremony and asked his partner if she was comfortable having a ceremony without either of his parents present.

In a confessional, the Seeking Brother Husband reality star said that she’s “pissed off.” She added that his parents’ “absolute no” for the wedding made her feel unaccepted. Kenya said:

"Why won’t they accept me?"

She questioned the day they accepted her and said that they would tell her that they loved her and that she was their daughter-in-law. Carl chimed in and stated that they know what it feels like to not be supported, but as time went on for the two of them, people did start accepting them. He added that maybe Tiger’s parents just need more time and that eventually, things will get better.

Chara wants to have a baby

In another promo uploaded to social media for the upcoming episode, Chara and Patrick were seen having a conversation about having a child. Patrick told the cameras that it took him by surprise that she wanted to have a baby after being together for 10 years.

He added that there was a time when he wanted to have a child, but he’s more of an “empty nest” kind of person now and likes it that way.

While the two are talking, Noble, Chara’s other partner, comes in and they fill him in on the baby conversation. Patrick said that she wants to have a baby, and Noble asks “with whom” she wants to have a child. However, in a confessional, he said that she’s underestimating the amount of work it takes to be a mother.

However, they do know for certain that she and Noble cannot have a baby together since they both have the Sickle Cell trait. According to the CDCP, if both parents have the trait, there is a 50% chance of it being passed on to the child.

Tune in on Sunday, April 9, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Seeking Brother Husband on TLC.

