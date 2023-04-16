Seeking Brother Husband season 1 episode 4 release date, air time, and plot

Seeking Brother Husband is set to return this week with a brand new episode. In the upcoming segment, both Kenya and Chara will welcome more people into their lives; however, for one of them, it’s someone they and one of their partners are already familiar with.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Kenya's ex wants to rekindle their relationship; Chara introduces her new boyfriend, Valentino, to Patrick; Mike's friends give him the third degree over his and Elisa's lifestyle; Kim goes on a date with Ryan and makes things worse with Vinson."

Tune in on Sunday, April 16, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Seeking Brother Husband.

Chara introduces her husband to her new boyfriend in the upcoming episode of Seeking Brother Husband

In the upcoming episode of the TLC show, Chara and Patrick go on a date with Chara’s new beau, Valentino. In a promo uploaded to social media, the three of them are seen having a good time as Valentino tells Patrick that he wants to be accepted by everyone with whom Chara is connected.

While in conversation, the Seeking Brother husband cast member asks her new boyfriend about his concerns being in a relationship with multiple partners, while Patrick asks him if he was initially nervous thinking about the dynamics of the relationship.

Valentino tells Patrick that he’s heard positive things about him from Chara, and he's excited to meet the husband since "she’s a brilliant woman," and he figured that she would be attached to someone brilliant as well.

Valentino added:

"I just wanted to know that I’m accepted anywhere I go but especially the time that I’m committing to spend with her, I need to know that I’m accepted by everybody she’s connected to."

In his confessional, Patrick states that, according to him, Chara’s new boyfriend is laidback and is a “listener." He adds that he engages her and keeps her attention. He states that he’s more compatible with her.

The Seeking Brother Husband reality star brings up her desire to have a baby, and Patrick asks Valentino if it was something that he would be into right from the beginning. Chara states that he’s never had kids before and that he’s previously expressed to her that having kids isn’t a priority for him.

Valentino states that while he can juggle his responsibilities to make space for a child in his life, he doesn’t think that it’s something he should do at the moment.

Kenya welcomes back an ex-boyfriend in her life

In another promo for the upcoming episode of Seeking Brother Husband, Kenya excitedly welcomes her ex-boyfriend David into her house. While Carl, her husband, has previously met David, for Tiger, he’s a stranger.

After the initial pleasantries, Carl asks David what’s changed since the last time he and Kenya were together, and he adds that since he’s now taking care of his family, he cannot be with someone full-time. The music producer adds that he would still like to have some love and affection in his life. The men sit down and continue their conversation as Kenya walks her dog.

Tune in on Sunday, April 16, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Seeking Brother Husband on TLC.

Poll : 0 votes