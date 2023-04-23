Seeking Brother Husband season 1 episode 5 release date, air time, and plot

Seeking Brother Husband is set to return this week with a brand-new episode. In the upcoming segment, Kenya and Carl will go shopping for Tiger’s room since she’s now looking to have her own space. The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Mike's mum questions why Elisa needs to date other men. Carl tells Kenya to consider Tiger's offer. Kim invites her family to visit but is met with disappointment. Chara faces off with Noble while Valentino warms up to the idea of having a baby."

Tune in on Sunday, April 23, at 10 pm ET on TLC to watch the upcoming episode of Seeking Brother Husband.

Kenya explains her living situation in the upcoming episode of Seeking Brother Husband

In the upcoming episode of Seeking Brother Husband, titled Parents Just Don’t Understand, Kenya and Carl go shopping for Tiger’s new room in the house, but they’re met with questions about their living situation.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Kenya and Carl go to purchase new things for her other husband’s new room. The saleswoman asks them about the room, and they explain that it’s Tiger’s room. She then asks the Seeking Brother Husband cast members how their situation works--whether he’s in the house part of the time and if he leaves when Tiger comes over. She continues:

"Does everybody cohabitate?"

Kenya explains that she lives with both her husbands and that they used to live with their children, who have now grown up and moved out. However, Marie Claire, the salesperson, notes in her confessional that she doesn’t know whether she’s in awe or if she’s horrified. She adds that it seems like they’re a “healthy family unit” and that it’s an interesting concept.

Marie Claire further asks the cast members of the TLC show how they divide the chores, and Kenya responds by stating, “more easily than with two.” She adds that with three of them in the house, there are more hands on deck and “more honeydos to do the honeydo lists.”

The salesperson further asks about the sleeping situation and wonders if they all sleep in the same room. Carl explains that he has his own room while Kenya and Tiger share a room. Kenya adds:

"Now, I’m ready to move into, having my own room again."

Marie Claire understands that all three of them will have separate rooms, and in her confessional, adds that she’s never met someone with two husbands. She thinks it would be a lot of work:

"More work than I would ever want to put into. I live with zero men, I have two dogs and that is the best situation in my opinion."

Another promo clip of the upcoming Seeking Brother Husband teases drama in the upcoming episode. The clip begins with Chara’s new boyfriend, Valentino, stating that everyone has baggage and that her's is just “a whole other relationship.” Mike’s mother is seen saying that she disapproves of Mike and Elisa’s lifestyle while Chara states that she has tried breaking up with Noble in the past.

She adds that she’s very serious about finding the right partner to have a baby with. Kim reveals that there’s a whole other side of her that her family doesn’t know about and is seen sobbing later on, possibly due to feeling unaccepted by her parents.

Tune in on Sunday at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of Seeking Brother Husband on TLC.

Poll : 0 votes