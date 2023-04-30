Seeking Brother Husband season 1 finale release date, air time, and plot

Seeking Brother Husband is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, which is the finale episode, Chara Patrick and Valentino go to the doctor while Mike and Elisa have a conversation about the future of their relationship. Meanwhile, Carl acts as an officiator for Kenya and Tiger’s wedding.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"After a visit to the OBGYN, Chara has some big news for her husbands; Mike questions the polyandrous lifestyle and presses Elisa on returning to monogamy; Kenya and Tiger tie the knot; Kim and Vinson make things official."

Tune in on Sunday, April 30, at 10 pm ET to watch the season finale of Seeking Brother Husband season 1 on TLC.

Elise and Mike fight about having a baby in the upcoming episode of Seeking Brother Husband

In the upcoming episode of Seeking Brother Husband, titled, My Two Dads, Mike tries to talk to Elisa about a few aspects of their relationship. In a promo uploaded to social media, viewers can see Mike state in a confessional that since they’re very open with each other, he thought he would bring up the topic of having children with his wife.

However, things don't seem to go as well as he had hoped for, and this issue apparently just added a lot of confusion and gave “false hope” to Elisa and his parents. While talking to Elisa, the Seeking Brother Husband cast member says that he is sorry for not being able to explain himself clearly and in a way that he wanted to, but Elisa is noticeably furious. She says:

"I just don’t want kids."

She adds that she and her husband have talked about it in the past "so many times" and that she’s sick of getting asked about the same thing. She continues, saying that just because she’s a woman, it doesn’t mean that she just wants to “pop out babies and have a family.” Elisa also tells her husband that there are other things that she wants in life and wishes that Mike would stop asking her for kids.

While seemingly dropping the subject, Mike suggests that maybe in the future, they might change their minds about kids as well as their lifestyle. He says that the "whole process could come along” later and asks the Seeking Brother Husband female cast member what happens if one of them changes their mind about not wanting to continue dating other people. Elisa replies:

"I mean, it’s a conversation that we would have to have. I mean, who knows, I would be shocked if that kind of conversation came up any time in the near future."

In another clip from the season finale, Chara, Patrick, and Valentino can be seen going to the gynecologist. Chara explains that she’s been seeing Valentino for a couple of months and it’s starting to get serious. The cast member of the TLC show has been open with Valentino about wanting kids since they got together, so she just wants to make sure everything is medically okay.

In a confessional, Valentino says:

"It’s really important that I’m there for Chara in one of the most important times of our partnership."

