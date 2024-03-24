Selling Sunset: Christine Quinn reportedly set to leave husband Christian amidst his arrest

Christine Quinn rose to fame when she joined the hit Netflix reality TV series, Selling Sunset. Additionally, the show gave insight into the personal and professional lives of real estate agents in Los Angeles. Throughout the series, feuds between cast members at The Oppenheim Group kept the viewers hooked.

During her time on the Selling Sunset, Christine introduced her cast mates to her soon-to-be husband, Christian Richard. Later, she invited her co-workers to her black theme wedding. However, as of 2024, Christine is reportedly planning on filing a divorce against her husband after he got arrested twice.

In the two-time Emmy-nominated global show, Christine Quinn gave a glimpse of her luxurious and glam lifestyle on her Instagram account. Her strong and bold personality impressed fans and made her instantly likable. Besides being part of the real estate industry, Christine is a Samsung brand ambassador and collaborates with multiple fashion brands to promote their products.

How did the Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn meet her husband Christian Richard?

In 2019, the Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn met her husband, Christian Richard, through a mutual friend. At that time, Richard was looking for a house, and Christine helped him find one.

During an interview with Bustle in 2020, Christine revealed she and her husband instantly connected over a steak dinner, she said:

"My friend was like, ‘Also, he’s looking for a house.’ And I was like: double bonus. Him and I had an amazing steak dinner and got to know each other, and we just hit it off right away. He’s everything that I ever wanted.”

Quinn also mentioned that despite having distinct personalities and lifestyles, the two love birds bonded over their work ethic and love for traveling. The Selling Sunset cast member continued:

“He’s the opposite of me in every way because I love to put myself out there. I love to be fabulous. He doesn’t care about dressing up or looking good. He doesn’t care about any of that stuff. He only cares about his work and traveling. Which I care about as well.”

In 2019, the couple got married and started their family together by welcoming their baby in 2021. After some time, Christine decided to leave the reality TV show, Selling Sunset.

Due to her exit from The Oppenheim Group, Christine noted that it was time to move on. Christine and her husband co-founded her a real estate brokerage company, RealOpen, after working with her for two and a half years.

However, Quinn and Richard's relationship strained over time after the latter was allegedly arrested for domestic violence. On March 20, 2024, police department told Page Six that Christian had thrown a bag with a glass bottle toward his wife but it hit his three-year-old son instead, causing a minor injury.

Richard was arrested for the second time when he broke the restraining order filed by the Selling Sunset star. However, he was released the same day after paying an amount of $30,000. An exclusive source told Us Weekly on March 21, 2024, that Christine Quinn is parting ways with her husband after this alleged incident.

Neither Quinn nor Richard have released a statement through their representatives yet.