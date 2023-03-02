Servant season 4 episode 8 release date, time, plot, and more details revealed

Apple TV Plus brought us yet another horror-mystery genre original series, Servant, from M. Night Shyamalan, and the show has returned to screens for its fourth and final installment. If you are a fan of horror, then Servant is a must-watch.

Its story follows the Turner family as they struggle to come to terms with a devastating loss that also brings a mysterious young guest into their home. After a shocking finale in season 3, Servant season 4 brought to us the final chapter of the Turners' story for an epic conclusion.

Everything we know about Servant season 4 episode 8

Release date and where to watch

The upcoming episode of the Apple TV series is scheduled for release on Friday, March 3, at 12 am ET. The episode will be 28 minutes long. We are nearing the end of the series and the finale episode is only two weeks away. This season will feature ten episodes in all.

Take a look at the plot and trailer

As of now, not much is known about the plot of episode 8. Its Rotten Tomatoes official synopsis is as follows:

"Sean and Julian make a decision about Leanne."

Leanne is at war with the Church of Lesser Saints and the issue escalates, which threatens not only Spruce street, but also the city of Philadelphia and beyond. In other news, the Turner family, reeling under heavy loss, must not only confront the increasing threat that Leanne is posing to them but the reality around whatever is happening to Dorothy.

As the Turner family falls apart, more questions emerge regarding who Leanne Grayson is. It looks like Sean and Julian will finally have to come to a decision regarding Leanne before it is too late. Watch the Servant season 4 trailer here.

Cast list explored

Season 4 brings all the main characters back for a final run. The list of actors and the characters they play are as follows:

Lauren Ambrose as Dorothy Turner.

Toby Kebbell as Sean Turner.

Nell Tiger Free as Leanne Grayson.

Rupert Grint as Julian Pearce.

Mason Belford as Jericho.

Boris McGiver as uncle, George.

Tony Revolori as Tobe

About Apple TV Plus's Servant

The IMDb plot synopsis of the series is as follows:

"A Philadelphia couple is in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home."

Last season, the Turners dealt with some unsettling behavior from Leanne. Although she was free from her life of religious regulations, her power seemed to grow. Things only grew worse when a group of homeless people began gathering in front of the Turners’ home claiming to worship Leanne.

Dorothy became more wary of Leanne’s intentions and attempted to take Jericho from her, which ended in tragedy. Sean and Julian were deciding between telling Dorothy the truth about Jericho’s death and upsetting Leanne even more, but they had to come to a decision about Leanne before something happened to the family.

Catch season 4 episode 8 soon on Apple TV Plus.

Poll : 0 votes